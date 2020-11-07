SI.com
Georgia WR George Pickens Out vs. Florida Gators

Zach Goodall

Despite some optimism regarding his status earlier in the week, star Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens will not play against the Florida Gators tomorrow, according to a report from DawgNation.

Sports Illustrated's DawgsDaily reports that Pickens did not travel to Jacksonville, Fla., for the contest. The game will be played at neutral-site TIAA Bank Field at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday.

This is the second game in a row that Pickens has missed as he is dealing with an upper-body injury. He did not travel to Kentucky last weekend, despite participating in practice throughout the prior week.

Pickens, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, emerged as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, amassing 49 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. He's been a bit quieter in 2020 as quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has struggled to replace former starter Jake Fromm, recording just 13 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Still, Pickens presents a game-changing weapon for Georgia's passing offense. Being without Pickens will force Georgia to depend on a strong run game and sturdy - but also injury-riddled - defense to keep up with Florida's high-scoring and efficient offense.

Georgia will be without starting safety Richard LeCounte, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an auto accident last weekend. Starting nose tackle Jordan Davis' status is in question after it was reported that could miss several weeks with an elbow injury, only for Smart to share optimism earlier in the week that Davis could play on Saturday. Defensive lineman Julian Rochester will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL against Kentucky.

