Florida Gators Freshman OT Enters Transfer Portal

    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida Gators OT Gerald Mincey Enters Transfer Portal

    Gators offensive tackle Gerald Mincey is the second player to enter the transfer portal on Monday.
    Author:

    Photo: Gerald Mincey; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Whenever a new coach takes over a program, there is sure to be attrition among the team and it didn't take long for Florida to see that come to fruition. 

    Earlier on Monday, Florida Gators offensive tackle Gerald Mincey made the decision to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Rivals. Currently a redshirt-freshman at offensive tackle, Mincey appeared in 10 games over the course of his career at Florida that included nine games this past season. 

    A former three-star prospect out of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.), Mincey chose the Gators over 17 other scholarship offers that included Kentucky, Georgia, Miami and Penn St. among others.

    Though he didn’t see significant minutes to this point in his career, he would likely have had an expanded role for the Gators next season with seniors Jean Delance and Stewart Reese set to graduate. Offensive line is one position that the Gators have really struggled to recruit in recent years, especially lacking in propsects that can come in and make an impact early on, so any attrition at the position hurts.

    Mincey’s departure leaves Florida with just 11 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster heading into next season with only six of those 11 really seeing significant snaps and minutes in their Florida career.

    New head coach Billy Napier will have an uphill battle to fight once he gets on campus to be able to fill in holes across a very thin offensive line unit.

    Redshirt junior defensive lineman Dante Zanders also entered the portal on Monday. 

