Florida Gators Coaches Offer Praise, Prayers for UGA DB Richard LeCounte

When the Florida Gators face off against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in its annual Florida-Georgia contest taking place in Jacksonville (Fla.), they'll do so against a Bulldogs team missing arguably its best defender: Safety Richard LeCounte.

Last week, LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident in which he was reportedly hit twice while riding a dirt bike by two different vehicles, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. While he is expected to make a full recovery, according to Ron Courson, Georgia's director of sports medicine, his injuries are enough to force him to miss a few weeks, including this week's contest against Florida.

Though the Gators are fortunate to not have to face a player of his caliber on Saturday. Of course, the circumstances surrounding his absence are anything but ideal, and Florida defensive coordinator expressed as much on Tuesday when addressing the media, making sure to share concern and offer prayers to the Georgia safety first and foremost.

“The first thing I’d like to do is offer my thoughts and prayers to Richard LeCounte, the safety. In his situation, I certainly want to wish him a speedy recovery," said Grantham. "Being a defensive coach, you watch teams in the offseason and you watch crossover games being in the SEC, and you kinda notice certain guys. And he’s a guy that you certainly notice when you watch tape. He plays the game the right way and he’s certainly an excellent player.

"You hate to see that happen to anyone. We want to wish him a speedy recovery and we look forward to watching him play soon and getting back to being able to be in the National Football League. I’m really appreciative of the way he plays.”

Thus far this season, LeCounte has accounted for 26 tackles (16 solos), 1.0 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and four passes defensed.

While he managed to get four receptions for 78 yards against the Georgia defense and LeCounte last year, tight end Kyle Pitts will be one of the players that will benefit from his absence on Sunday, able to take advantage of Georgia's inexperienced defense that could see a true freshman playing significant snaps.

Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson understands what type of player LeCounte is, calling him "one of the best defensive players in all of America," on Tuesday. Johnson, like Grantham, also expressed concern for the Georgia safety as he works his way back to full strength in recovery.

"(The) instincts that he plays with, the plays that he makes, he has a great understanding of their schemes. He's played, I think he's a three-year starter, maybe a four-year starter. But he's played a ton of football, and he does a great job," said Johnson.

"Really, really hoping the best for him. Obviously, you don't want to see anyone get into an accident like that."

Though Georgia will have inexperienced players in the defensive backfield on Saturday, they've been one of the top recruiting programs in all of college sports, and in particular, in the SEC. Georgia has regularly been able to recruit the best of the best, something Johnson says will play to their advantage on Saturday for whoever may be in the back five.

Although the Gators will look to take advantage of any and all mismatches, Johnson did caution on a dramatic change in scheme because of how talented their young players are and the scheme Georgia head coach Kirby Smart deploys.

"But they recruit well, so it's not like they won't have anybody that's not talented come out there and go play, so I don't know if it - it won't change the scheme much," said Johnson. "I think they're going to do what they do defensively. It'll just be somebody that's younger, and they're probably not as much experienced."

Time will tell whether the Gators are able to take advantage, but it shouldn't come as a surprise that it won't be an easy task against a team Florida - and the rest of the SEC - has struggled against as of late.