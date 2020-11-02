Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte is expected to make a full recovery following his traffic accident in Athens, Ga., on Saturday night.

Coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday that LeCounte remains hospitalized but is doing well. The senior was moved from the ICU to a regular hospital room on Monday.

"He was very fortunate to have his helmet on, and be where he is now," Smart said.

After the Bulldogs returned to Athens from Lexington, Ky., on Saturday night, LeCounte was riding his dirt bike when it struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn. The motorbike went into the oncoming lane and struck a second vehicle, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement, per ESPN.

Ron Courson, Georgia's director of sports medicine, issued a statement on Sunday saying LeCounte was transported to the hospital following the accident.

"He is still in the hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected," the statement read.

Smart did not offer a timetable for LeCounte's return and added he is not expected to play in Saturday's rivalry clash with Florida.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the Bulldogs' star defensive player is "expected to miss at least a few weeks after suffering a shoulder injury and several cuts and bruises," but surgery will not be required. Georgia will turn to Christopher Smith, who has played in all five games, in LeCounte's absence.

LeCounte, a preseason All-America, had a career-high 13 tackles and three pass breakups in the Bulldogs' 14–3 win over Kentucky on Saturday. He leads Georgia with three interceptions and is third on the team with 26 tackles this year.