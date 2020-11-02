SI.com
NCAAF
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSSI ALL-AMERICAN
Search

Georgia's Richard LeCounte Expected to Make Full Recovery After Traffic Accident

Author:
Publish date:
richard-lecounte-georgia-bulldogs

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte is expected to make a full recovery following his traffic accident in Athens, Ga., on Saturday night.

Coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday that LeCounte remains hospitalized but is doing well. The senior was moved from the ICU to a regular hospital room on Monday.

"He was very fortunate to have his helmet on, and be where he is now," Smart said.

After the Bulldogs returned to Athens from Lexington, Ky., on Saturday night, LeCounte was riding his dirt bike when it struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn. The motorbike went into the oncoming lane and struck a second vehicle, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement, per ESPN.

Ron Courson, Georgia's director of sports medicine, issued a statement on Sunday saying LeCounte was transported to the hospital following the accident.

"He is still in the hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected," the statement read.

Smart did not offer a timetable for LeCounte's return and added he is not expected to play in Saturday's rivalry clash with Florida. 

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the Bulldogs' star defensive player is "expected to miss at least a few weeks after suffering a shoulder injury and several cuts and bruises," but surgery will not be required. Georgia will turn to Christopher Smith, who has played in all five games, in LeCounte's absence.

LeCounte, a preseason All-America, had a career-high 13 tackles and three pass breakups in the Bulldogs' 14–3 win over Kentucky on Saturday. He leads Georgia with three interceptions and is third on the team with 26 tackles this year.

YOU MAY LIKE

kwon-alexander-49ers-saints-trade
Play
NFL

NFL Trade Tracker: 49ers Send Kwon Alexander to Saints

The NFL trade market is heating up ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Dan Mullen
Play
College Football

SEC Fines Florida HC Dan Mullen $25K for Role in Brawl

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has been fined $25,000 for his role in a brawl between the Gators and Missouri this past weekend.

USATSI_15116954
Play
Gambling

Week 8 Buccaneers vs. Giants: Monday Night Football Vegas Whispers Sharp Breakdown & FREE PLAY!

Normally reserved for SI PRO members, SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the action and shares a Vegas Whispers FREE play for the Monday Night tilt between the Buccaneers and Giants!

Bucs Giants Predictions

Bucs Giants Odds

Betting Monday Night Bucs Giants

Buccaneers Giants ATS

Betting Bucs Giants Monday Night Football