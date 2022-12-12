Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Selected to AP All-American First Team

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence ad Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

O'Cyrus Torrence's brick is already coming to Gainesville, but he continues to cement his legacy as an all-time great with an influx of postseason accolades for his elite-level performances in 2022.

On Monday, the right guard was named to the prestigious AP All-American First Team alongside those considered to be the best in college football.

He becomes the first Gators offensive lineman to earn the nod as an AP All-American since Mike Pearson over two decades ago. Additionally, Torrence is only the fourth offensive lineman in Florida program history, joining Pearson (2001), Jason Odom (1995), and Lomas Brown (1984).

Torrence adds the impressive feat to an illustrious list of awards, including All-SEC First Team, AP All-SEC First Team and Walter Camp All-America First Team, among others.

Coming to Florida after a productive three seasons under Billy Napier at Lousiana-Lafayette, Torrence consistently shared his intentions to prove his worth at the highest level college has to offer.

He proved that the stage wasn't too big for him in 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 346-pound guard never allowed a sack in 1,327 pass protection snaps — keeping Anthony Richardson clean in 2022 — and was never called for a penalty in 3,065 total snaps throughout his career. He aided the resurgence of Florida's rushing game, propelling the right side of the unit to help contribute to the No. 15 ranked rushing attack in the nation (213.7 yards per game).

Simultaneously, Torrence served as an example piece for the expectations of the players Napier inherited. The investment worked for both sides as he accomplished his goal of proving himself at the SEC level and the new-look Gators established the foundation for the future.

Torrence plans to take the next step in his career as he enters the NFL Draft pool with an abundance of round-one grades attached to his name alongside AP All-American.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.