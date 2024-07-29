Florida Gators Have Good Options at No. 2 Linebacker
One of the most important positions on defense is the inside linebacker. In many cases, he is a field general or leader for the defense. And while the Florida Gators have that in junior Shemar James, his partner for next season is still not guaranteed.
Now, they do return Derek Wingo, R.J. Moten, Deuce Spurlock II and Jaden Robinson. However, being second in command to James is still up for grabs as no one from this group has taken the bull by the horns and made it his own.
As a result of this, the Gators prioritized linebackers in the portal and in high school with the hopes of adding elite level talent, which they did on paper.
From the high school ranks, they added two consensus top-150 overall prospects in Myles Graham, son of former Gator Earnest Graham, and Aaron Chiles. Then, they brought in Grayson Howard, a transfer from South Carolina.
So, with this injection of talent to the room, where do things stand?
It truly is a wide open race for this second linebacker spot.
In-House Options
If Billy Napier uses experience as his reason, then senior Derek Wingo would be one of the first names to pair with James to start the season.
Wingo has played in 46 games and amassed 58 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. These are the highest of any of the other options, and it isn’t particularly close.
However, if he doesn’t go with experience, then it is hard to predict the direction Napier will head. Moten is a seasoned safety who is now switching positions to inside linebacker. After him, Spurlock II and Robinson have little experience.
Spurlock only made appearances in three games and all were on special teams. As for Robinson, he appeared in all 12 games, but only made four tackles across those games.
Fresh Faces Looking to Start
The trio of Grayson Howard, Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles all will have a great opportunity to see tons of reps in 2024.
Howard has already seen action in the SEC, playing in 11 games last year with South Carolina. In 2023, he finished with 19 tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a forced fumble. For him now, it is just adjusting to how the Gators want their linebackers to play and building upon his freshman year.
For Graham and Chiles, the Gators love what they have in them. They have bright futures and bring loads of talent to a group that has been underwhelming before their arrival. Moreover, they are players that can play from Day One and not look out of place in the SEC.
Ultimately, Napier will have options, but it is down to the players to show him that they are ready to play by Week 1 against the Hurricanes.