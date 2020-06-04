Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen: 'I Assume We Are' Going Undefeated

This year has been one of adaption for a variety of fields, none less or more than the sporting arena, and in particular, the college football arena. That goes for the Florida Gators football team and every other college football team in the nation.

On Pat McAfee's radio show, 'The Pat McAfee Show', Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke on a variety of topics, including the events that have transpired over the past week due to the tragic killing of a local Minnesota resident, George Floyd. This has sparked outrage and protests throughout the nation and across the globe.

Mullen has spoken on the issue before but specifically addressed the issue further as it relates to his team, and the idea of football players holding a special perspective on the deal; Considering the team is essentially a melting pot of races, religions and backgrounds on McAfee's show yesterday.

"I think when you're in that locker room when you're around all the differing guys it is different. I wish more of that would get out into society. You know that feeling, that togetherness, that team-ness," said Mullen. "But, I know for our guys, I think one big challenge is when you look at respecting - the respect of people, where you can't put yourselves in other people's shoes and know how they feel, know how they think and know how it is, but I think it's important to respect other people in that way.

"It's important to respect what it must be like to go through that and have that respect for other people. Don't try to assume, 'I know what's best for you' or 'you know what's best for me' and 'Hey, I know what it must feel like to walk in your shoes'."

Mullen said he has spoken to players recently regarding how to respect one another and consider listening to the various opinions of players through all walks of life and socio-economic statuses.

"As we get in this society that we can respect other people, you know, I think that is such an important thing."

Over the last few months, Mullen has had to use a variety of different methods to keep up with his team; his messaging and the way the team conducts meetings and assignments, has changed. Due to how different of a landscape the sporting world is in right now, adaptation is the only way, switching everything to virtual.

"We've done a lot. As a coach you're trying to mix things up, keeping everybody engaged, keeping everybody focused on our goal of trying to become a better football team," Mullen said.

Mullen and his staff have covered a lot of ground with their players. Through Zoom meetings, the team has been able to bring motivational speakers and other types of speakers to give the players advice on and off the field, and specifically for life beyond football and how to handle the newness that comes with it.

The Florida Gators football team will begin their return to campus on a completely voluntary basis starting June 8th. Mullen did say, however, some players will not be participating, opting to remain home and continue their regime in a familiar place where they are most comfortable. The team will still have Zoom meetings, however.

Because of the progress the country has seemingly made since the beginning of the pandemic, Mullen feels optimistic that the college season will start on time, and is hopeful there will be fans. None of that is set in stone, however, and more progress will have to be made in order to completely open up and begin on time.

"As long as we're responsible, I don't see why we can't start football on time and hopefully have fans in the stands."

When that time does come - when the season eventually starts -, Mullen believes his team will be ready, and his mindset is that the team will not lose a single game.

"When I look at our schedule every year, I assume we are [going to go undefeated]," said Mullen when asked if the team will be undefeated this year. "If I looked at it that way and said 'hey I don't see us winning that game', I guess I'd tell the coaches 'hey why don't you guys go home' -- so this time of the year you assume you're going undefeated every year. I plan on winning every game we play."

The last time the Gators went undefeated came in 1911.