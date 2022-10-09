Gators Inch Closer to AP Top 25 Following First SEC Win

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have been on the outside looking in on the AP Top 25 since their road loss to Tennessee in Week 4.

UF garnered 56 votes to make the poll entering Week 5, 37 votes following their trouncing of Eastern Washington and 56 votes again this week after defeating the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, the Gators' first SEC victory of the 2022 season and under head coach Billy Napier.

Only North Carolina (98), Baylor (91), Coastal Carolina (61), BYU (61) and Notre Dame (58) gained more votes than Florida ahead of Week 7. James Madison closes out the rankings at No. 25 with 105 votes.

Six SEC teams can be found in the top 25 this week after seven made the list a week ago: Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 6), Ole Miss (No. 9), Mississippi State (No. 16) and Kentucky (No. 22). LSU dropped out of the poll from its No. 25 spot following a 40-13 loss to the Volunteers, who jumped up two spots from No. 8 as a result of the victory.

Florida will host LSU this Saturday at 7 P.M., and if the Gators pull off a convincing win, they could very well resurface in the AP Top 25 after their inclusion from Weeks 2-4.

You can find the Week 7 AP Top 25 in its entirety below.

1. Georgia (6-0)

2. Ohio State (6-0)

3. Alabama (6-0)

4. Clemson (6-0)

5. Michigan (6-0)

6. Tennessee (5-0)

7. USC (6-0)

8. Oklahoma State (5-0)

9. Ole Miss (6-0)

10. Penn State (5-0)

11. UCLA (6-0)

12. Oregon (5-1)

13. TCU (5-0)

14. Wake Forest (5-1)

15. North Carolina State (5-1)

16. Mississippi State (5-1)

17. Kansas State (5-1)

18. Syracuse (5-0)

19. Kansas (5-1)

20. Utah (4-2)

21. Cincinnati (5-1)

t-22. Kentucky (4-2)

t-22. Texas (4-2)

24. Illinois (5-1)

25. James Madison (5-0)

