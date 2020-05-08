AllGators
Gators WR Jacob Copeland Has All the Tools Needed for Success in 2020

Demetrius Harvey

The Gators will be entering the 2020 season without four of their major wide receiver targets from the past two seasons in receivers Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Tyrie Cleveland, and Josh Hammond. All four of those players were either selected via the 2020 NFL Draft or signed immediately afterward in Swain's case.

While there are plenty of options on the table to replace their production, one player who stands out as a legitimate target is rising redshirt sophomore, Jacob Copeland.

Over the past two seasons, Copeland has had to overcome adversity. First getting injured during his true freshman season, costing him a year and forcing the Pensacola (Fla.) product to redshirt his first season as a collegiate athlete, and then having to sit behind several veteran receivers, waiting for his opportunity the next season.

Last year, Copeland was able to get on the field some and hauled in 21 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns on the season, a much-needed confidence boost for Copeland came in week five against South Carolina where he was able to have his most productive day of the season, catching three passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

What stands out about Copeland, however, is not his stat line, nor is it how the Gators have used him in the past, he simply hasn't hit the field often enough to see that. However, his physicality and measurables offer zero question as to whether or not he has the tools to succeed at this level or beyond.

According to ESPN.com, Copeland ran a 4.44 40-yard dash along with a 37.4 vertical jump coming out of high school, truly "wow" numbers for a prospect who has yet to reach his physical-peak in his life. While his numbers aren't technically "official", according to NFL standards, it is tough not to compare him to some of the best receivers to come out of this year's draft class.

For reference, in comparison to the athletes to participate in the 2020 NFL Combine at wide receiver, Copeland would rank 10th in the 40-yard dash, ahead of players such as former Alabama, now Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and he would have been the fastest Florida receiver to enter the draft as Cleveland ran his 40 in 4.46 seconds.

Copeland has all of the physical traits one would desire in a No. 1, or big-time playmaking wide receiver, now all he has to do is put it to the test on the gridiron.

Taking a look back at his high school highlights, it's easy to see why the Gators persued Copeland so aggressively during the 2017-18 recruiting cycle, he's a potential mismatch nightmare at 6-foot-0, 192, pounds due to his speed and athletic ability. 

Just prior to last season, Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke highly of Copeland, saying he was more of an "advanced freshman" heading into 2019.

"He can run, and he's strong. The thing is, he went through dealing with some injuries last season in camp, and even going through spring ball. It's almost like he's an advanced freshman because he hasn't got the reps to even do it, so he's still learning the offense," Mullen said.

"The second time around, it's all kinda new for him. It's a little more advanced because he's kinda been through it in the meetings, and learning it, and been around it, but he hasn't been out on the field doing it."

The Gators hope that Copeland can be the go-to target for a Gators signal-caller in a short time, and he may live up to the challenge. 

