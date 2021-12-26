Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Florida Gators WR Justin Shorter to Return in 2022

    Justin Shorter quickly announced his return to Florida for a third season after being released from the hospital from an injury suffered in the Gasparilla Bowl.
    Photo: Justin Shorter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

    Keary Colbert's first wide receivers unit with the Florida Gators will include at least one super senior as Justin Shorter will return for his third year at UF and fifth college season, he announced via social media on Saturday.

    Shorter joined the Gators before the 2020 season following a two-year stint at Penn State, having signed with the Nittany Lions as the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2018. Shorter has been a consistent contributor within Florida's offense over the last two seasons, catching 66 passes for 818 yards and six touchdowns while also taking on a valuable run-blocking role.

    Shorter exited Thursday night's Gasparilla Bowl against UCF after a frightening collision with Knights defensive back Quadric Bullard and was taken to a local hospital, but was released the next day and is on his way to a full recovery from the injury according to his family

    Not long after his family released the encouraging update on his status, Shorter revealed his intentions to return to Florida for another season.

    Shorter will likely be viewed as a veteran leader moving forward as new head coach Billy Napier establishes his culture and rebuilds the program. And, whether it be for Anthony Richardson or newly-acquired transfer quarterback Jack Miller, Shorter will be one of the top targets for the Gators' quarterback in 2022.

    Alongside receivers such as Trent Whittemore, Xzavier Henderson, perhaps rising redshirt sophomore Ja'Quavion Fraziars and rising redshirt freshman Marcus Burke, Shorter and UF's receiving corps will have a handful of targets to absorb as the Gators lost Jacob Copeland to Maryland through the transfer portal on Friday.

