Gators WR Kadarius Toney Will Return for 2020 Season

Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney has announced that he will return for his senior season at Florida in 2020.

"I would like to announce that I will be returning to be a Gator another year," Toney tweeted. "2020 We Got Goals To Accomplish and I Wouldn’t Want To Miss It For The World."

Toney showcased his song "Lifestyle" from his new rap album SplitWorld, under the name Yung Joka.

The 5-11, 194 lb. weapon has averaged 10.6 yards per touch during his three seasons at Florida, tallying 50 receptions for 606 yards and two receiving touchdowns and 47 carries for 419 yards and one rushing score.

Toney suffered a shoulder injury that cost the junior almost half of the 2019 season. When it was all said and done, Toney recorded 22 total touches during his junior campaign - 12 rushing, 10 receiving - for 253 yards and one touchdown reception.

After the 2019 Orange Bowl, Toney told the media that he was going to weigh his options on returning to Florida or entering the NFL Draft, stating his belief that he had enough tape to declare if he so chose.

Though, there's going to be plenty of opportunities for Toney to bounce back from his injury-plagued 2019 season, as Florida is set to lose four starting receivers due to graduation prior to 2020. With a productive senior year, showing off more discipline and technique as a receiver, and Toney could boost his draft stock come 2021.

Toney joins fellow wide receiver Trevon Grimes, cornerback Marco Wilson, and safety Shawn Davis as rising fourth-year players to announce their intentions to return for the 2020 season.