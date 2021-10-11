Watch: Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney Posts Breakout Game Before Ejection

Two former Florida Gators put together breakout performances in the pros on Sunday.

Hours after the Florida Gators' initial first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft - tight end Kyle Pitts - posted his pro breakout game with Atlanta, UF's other first-round prospect had a paramount performance of his own, that being wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

However, it didn't last a full 60 minutes.

Toney, the New York Giants' first-round selection, put together just ten receptions for 92 yards across his first four career games, before blowing those numbers out of the water against Dallas on Sunday. Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards and added an additional rush for seven yards out of the Wildcat formation which came up just short of a touchdown.

Several of Toney's receptions were spectacular, including a leaping, toe-tapping grab down the sideline, and multiple catches at the end of his famous whip route - cleanly separating from one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this year in Trevon Diggs on one occasion.

The reason why Toney did not finish the contest - missing his chance to clear 200 all-purpose yards, which Toney did once at Florida (LSU, 2020) - was because he threw a punch at Dallas safety Damontae Kazee, resulting in an ejection.

Not that this is an excuse, especially because punching a player in the helmet is always a dumb idea, but Kazee threw Toney to the ground after the whistle was blown and got into an altercation with one of Toney's teammates in the moments leading up to the swing.

Giants head coach Joe Judge called Toney's punch “unacceptable” after the game, and it is expected that the league will discipline Toney for his actions in some capacity.

Other than his ejection, Toney finally displayed all of the qualities that led to his first-round selection this past summer on Sunday. Now, the Giants can only hope that he turns his big showing into consistent performance.

