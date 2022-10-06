Gators DB Kamari Wilson Will ‘Continue to Play' After Trey Dean's Return

Photo: Kamari Wilson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators' mid-week injury report for their homecoming matchup against Missouri, released on Wednesday, shed light on a developing position battle in the secondary.

It saw senior safety Trey Dean III, who was listed as out for the Gators' home bout with Eastern Washington a week ago following a rough performance on the road in Knoxville, reassume his starting safety role for the upcoming contest.

His return to the first team was met with displeasure from a chunk of the fanbase due to the lasting effects of his week four performance. Also, expectations that he would dominate the snaps as he has this season, playing 94.4% of the time the defense is on the field, despite the flashes seen from the younger talent in his absence created added turmoil.

However, head coach Billy Napier complimented true freshman Kamari Wilson for his contributions on game day and the practice field to this point in the season. He said that Wilson, specifically, will continue to see time in the Gators' secondary rotation despite Dean's return to the starting safety position.

"Yeah, they're going to continue to play, Kamari in particular," Napier said during media availabilities on Wednesday.

"But, yeah, I thought [Wilson and Donovan McMillon] played well in the game. Still first start, made a few mistakes here or there. Got to eliminate the mental errors. Got to communicate better."

To this point in the year, Florida's secondary has been an oft-criticized unit due to the lapses in coverage and communication. That was evident when UF traveled to Rocky Top to take on Tennessee, as they allowed 17 total big plays of over 15 yards passing and 10 yards rushing to the Volunteers.

Napier vocalized that those mishaps are a result of one player being misaligned or missing an assignment completely in those scenarios, usually coming from the secondary. However, there are steps in the right direction in his eyes.

"I think we're making progress fundamentally," Napier explained. "I think the secondary's much like the offensive line, right? It's a developmental position. There's a lot of communication. Everybody's got to be synchronized. I think both of those are of the utmost importance on their side of the ball."

Wilson's evident emergence just five games into his collegiate career is a major factor in that progression.

Coming out of high school ranked as one of the best safety prospects in the nation, Wilson had a bevy of potential suitors when the time came for him to make a commitment decision in mid-December. His longstanding connection with the coaching staff at the University of Georgia aligned the Bulldogs as the favorite to land his talents in the days approaching his signing ceremony.

However, when Napier and Co. stepped into the mix at the University of Florida, Wilson — who had shown interest in UF under the previous regime — quickly became the highest caliber talent trending elsewhere to trigger the alarm on the new staff's radar.

Quickly building a relationship with Wilson and his family — namely his mother, Sherry Wilson — Napier alongside defensive analyst Jamar Chaney and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond closed on the talented safety from IMG Academy.

Wilson and fellow freshman defender Shemar James were the prized possessions of the early signing period in a transition class that had just 10 days to take shape upon Napier's Dec. 5 introduction to Gainesville.

Now, 11 months later, the duo is emerging as legitimate contributors to the Florida defense.

Earlier in the year, James got his opportunity to control the reigns of the defense when starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller went down with a foot injury in week two against Kentucky. When he was forced to sit on the sideline for the Gators' week three bout against USF, James and Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams began to rotate in an attempt to plug in for the irreplaceable sixth-year senior.

Each flashed moments of promise, but James proved to be the biggest benefactor of the added snaps.

Last week, Wilson followed a similar path when he plugged in as a starter for Dean against Eastern Washington in week five alongside McMillon. He posted five tackles — including a brutal blow to an Eagles' wideout in the seam and showcased the elite-caliber skills that made him a highly touted recruit.

As a result, it's his turn to operate with an increased workload.

"Kamari is going to only get better with reps and experience," Napier said on Wednesday. "Had a great practice today. Made some really good plays in practice — good young player. Got character, really cares. He has a good tool set, skill set to work with."

Adding impressive closing speed, physicality and fearlessness in the backend of the Florida secondary, Wilson is shaping up to be a mainstay in the unit for the longevity of his Gators career at this rate.

Wilson will look to advance his status as an asset in UF's defensive back room as the Gators face off against Missouri on Saturday at noon ET in The Swamp.

