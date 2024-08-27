Florida Gators Keys to Beating Miami Hurricanes
The Florida Gators enter a pivotal 2024 by hosting the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday in Gainesville. With the eyes of the fanbase and the administration firmly on them, the Gators take the field in a game that, on paper, looks extremely winnable.
ESPN Gamecast gives the Gators a 57.3% chance of victory over the Hurricanes despite Miami being a 2.5 point favorite.
Now, games that look winnable on paper must occur on the field. As a result, Florida can get a jump on the road to bowl eligibility and silencing critics who evaluate the schedule over the actual team. Now, the Gators must do the following things to enjoy a Saturday night postgame celebration while exiting Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Apply Pressure
As mentioned in various places, Miami quarterback Cam Ward plays the position at a high level. ESPN+ considers him the sixth-most-important newcomer in college football. With that said, make every snap an adventure. Originally listed at six-foot-two, the blitzers will clog up the gaps. Ward would prefer to take a deeper drop after the first time he hits the ground. That actually favors Florida. Offensive linemen will not account for everyone.
By sliding too far back, even if Ward chooses to run, he will need to break a tackle just to get back to the original line of scrimmage. Moreover, that pressure will bait Ward into poor throws. Despite his production and athleticism, Cam Ward will make mistakes that could cost his team games. He had seven interceptions against 25 touchdowns last year at Washington State.
Lagway Debut
On September 2, 2006, Tim Tebow touched the ball just once during the 2006 opener against Southern Miss. He scored on a one-yard touchdown run during a blowout. Fast forward to this Saturday, Lagway hovers on the sideline. Anointed the quarterback of the future, Lagway will give Miami something more to ponder. Will he run? Will he throw?
When he's on the field, Miami will attempt to counter him with a speedy linebacker. In return, Lagway will inevitably run an RPO, does Miami trust their defense to play with discipline? Like drinking that dollar margarita in Vegas while splitting tens at blackjack, Miami will make a massive mistake.
Play Loose
Continuing with the Las Vegas vibe, Florida needs to play loose, with proverbial house money. All of the national pressure rests with Miami. For decades, media and fans alike want to proclaim that the U is back. Backstreet and the Terminator returned sooner than Miami.
At best, the team will field talent. However, Florida just needs to walk on the field, play fast and take chances. Miami only returns only one player in the secondary. Graham Mertz should test them early, often, without restriction.
Put pressure on Ward and let Mertz and Lagway play free and loose, and the Gators should begin the nation's hardest schedule with a win.