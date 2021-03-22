Watch: Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts Runs Blazing Pre-Pro Day 40-Yard-Dash

The best tight end in the country, Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts continues to work, putting his speed to the test, as the Florida Pro Day takes place on March 31.

The Florida Gators may not host its Pro Day until March 31, but that isn't stopping former Gators tight end Kyle Pitts from putting his athleticism to the test during his training.

Today, Pitts put his 40-yard-dash time on display, running an incredible, blazing time of 4.46 seconds.

The workout was posted on Instagram and eventually shared on other social media websites, causing fans, draftniks, and undoubtedly NFL scouts to sit up in their seats.

A 4.46 40-yard dash time would place Pitts in the 98-percentile of all tight ends to run the 40-yard-dash, tying with FAU's Rob Housler as the last tight end to run the 40 in that time. The best time that's been recorded would come in 2006 as Maryland's Vernon Davis ran a jaw-dropping 4.38 40-yard dash.

The former Gators tight end is widely thought to be one of the 10, if not 5, best prospects in the entire draft class, regardless of position.

He won the John Mackay award last season for the nation's top tight end in the country, and had he played in all 12 of Florida's games last season, he likely would have put himself in a position to be named a finalist at the Heisman Award ceremony, he was that good.

In 2020, Pitts accounted for 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. In most mock drafts for the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts is thought to be a top-10 selection, going as high as No. 2 overall to the New York Jets. While it is unlikely that Pitts will be selected that high, he is certainly thought of that highly among draft analysts throughout the country.

Currently, there is a debate whether or not Pitts could be the best pass-catcher regardless of position in the draft, ahead of LSU's Jamarr Chase. That, combined with the incredible athleticism Pitts is sure to showcase at Florida's Pro Day later this month, could propel the tight end to be selected ahead of plenty of receivers, including Chase.

Time will tell whether or not that will come to fruition, however, it appears as though speed will not be a question as the draft approaches in just over a month.