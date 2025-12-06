Chargers Rookie RB Omarion Hampton Set to Return vs. Eagles After Missing Two Months
The Chargers will return some offensive firepower to the field on Monday night when they face off against the Eagles in prime time.
On Saturday, Los Angeles activated rookie running back Omarion Hampton, and reports indicate that he will be ready to play come kickoff. Hampton, a first-round pick, has not seen the field since he fractured his left ankle against the Commanders in Week 5.
Before his injury, Hampton had rushed for 314 yards and had 22 receptions for 136 receiving yards and two total touchdowns over the course of five games played, and looked like a centerpiece of the Chargers’ budding offense. In his absence, much of the workload was left to the shoulders of Kimani Vidal, who has cleared 100 total yards of offense in two of the past three weeks. Expect Vidal still continue to see plenty of action even with Hampton back on the field.
Hampton is not the only injury the Chargers are monitoring ahead of their Monday night showdown. Quarterback Justin Herbert just had surgery to deal with a small fracture in his non-throwing hand, and is listed as questionable as of Saturday. Should he be unable to play, backup Trey Lance would be under center for Los Angeles.
On the opposing sideline, the Eagles are tracking plenty of injuries of their own. Most crucially, offensive linemen Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter are both expected to be out.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.