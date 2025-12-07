Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has cleared concussion protocol and he's officially expected to play in Week 14 against the Washington Commanders.
McCarthy, who has played in just six games this season, missed the team's Week 13 loss against the Seattle Seahawks after reporting concussion symptoms following a Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
A former first-round pick, McCarthy has completed just 54.1 percent of his passes for 929 yards, six scores and 10 picks in six starts. Minnesota is just 2-4 in those games.
After opening up as 1.5-point favorites at home against the Commanders in Week 14, the Vikings shifted to 1.5-point underdogs in the odds at DraftKings with McCarthy's status up in the air. Now that he's expected to play, Minnesota is once again favored in this game.
Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Commanders
Vikings Team Total UNDER 21.5 Points (-110)
The 2025 season has been a rough one for a Minnesota team that has dealt with a ton of injuries, especially at the quarterback position.
McCarthy (concussion) is expected to start this game, but the Vikings have not fared well in his starts, going 2-4 straight up while scoring 27, 6, 27, 19, 17 and 6 points in his appearances. Even against a Washington defense that ranks 28th in the NFL in points allowed, I think this number is too high on Sunday.
The Vikings were shut out in Week 13 against Seattle, and they're averaging just 18.7 points per game overall. I'd fade them in this market on Sunday afternoon.
