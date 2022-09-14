Gators Midweek Injury Report: Three Starters Ruled Out vs. USF

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators will be without three starters due to injury against the USF Bulls on Saturday, as right tackle Michael Tarquin and linebacker Ventrell Miller were officially placed on UF's injury report on Wednesday, listed as "out" for Week 3.

They join fellow starter, long snapper Marco Ortiz, on the list of players ruled out vs. USF, which can be found below.

QB Jack Miller III - upper body (thumb)

- upper body (thumb) TE Arlis Boardingham - upper body

- upper body OT Michael Tarquin - lower body

- lower body OT David Conner - upper body (thumb)

- upper body (thumb) LB Ventrell Miller - lower body

- lower body LS Marco Ortiz - upper body

Additionally, cornerback Jaydon Hill (lower body - knee) was listed as questionable on the injury report after missing the first two weeks of the season and all of Florida's fall camp.

Tarquin and Miller each suffered lower body injuries in Florida's Week 2 loss to Kentucky and neither player returned to the game. Tarquin took over as UF's starting right tackle this season and has handled the role well, earning praise from offensive line coach Rob Sale for his work ethic and development.

Redshirt freshman Austin Barber filled in for Tarquin to finish the Kentucky game and has been listed as the starting right tackle for Week 3 on UF's depth chart.

Miller, the Gators' middle linebacker and lead defensive communicator who missed the majority of the 2021 season due to an arm injury (suffered against the Bulls, we'll note), ranks second on the team in total tackles through two games this season with 15. He's also posted a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass breakup.

Teammates such as defensive lineman Gervon Dexter realized Miller's absence rather immediately against Kentucky.

"Ventrell is almost like a quarterback on defense. He’s very, very vocal. It’s kind of hard without a guy like that," Dexter said after Saturday's defeat. "He’s like the heart of the defense in my opinion. He communicates well and does a lot of stuff very well so it’s kind of like losing a heart.”

Although he hasn't officially been listed as a starter before, true freshman Shemar James was on the field for the first snap of Week 1 and 2 in UF's four-linebacker sets. James will continue to earn significant snaps next to Amari Burney at inside linebacker in Week 3, although redshirt freshman Jeremiah Williams has been listed as a starter at the position.

Jack Miller, Boardingham, Conner and Hill have yet to suit up for the Gators this season due to various injuries, while Ortiz exited Florida's season-opener with an undisclosed injury. Redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood has stepped up as UF's starting long snapper in Ortiz's place.

