Former Florida RB Nay'Quan Wright Transfers to USF

Photo: Nay'Quan Wright and Austin Barber; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright transferred to USF on Monday night, his new program announced.

Wright, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining to utilize with the Bulls, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2 after seeing his role with the Gators diminish throughout the 2022 season. The reps he sacrificed went to Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne, a running back tandem that combined for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year.

Wright saw action in 29 games over four years with the Gators, factoring into the rushing rotation more thoroughly from 2020-21. He carried the ball 167 times, racking up 688 yards and three touchdowns. He was also productive in the passing game with 29 catches for 332 yards and another score.

Wright is the 20th scholarship Florida player to find a new program through the transfer portal this offseason, following running back Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), wide receiver Trent Whittemore (UCF), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive linemen Michael Tarquin (USC), Yousef Murgharbil (Colorado) and Joshua Braun (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF), Chief Borders (Nebraska) and David Reese (Cal), inside linebacker Diwun Black (Temple), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh), Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple), Tre'Vez Johnson (Missouri) and Jordan Young (Cincinnati) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

