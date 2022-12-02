Gators RB Nay'Quan Wright Entering Transfer Portal

Photo: Nay'Quan Wright; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators redshirt sophomore running back Nay’Quan Wright announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student this offseason on Friday.

The Opa Locka, Fla. native joined the Gators as a member of UF's 2019 recruiting class out of Miami (Fla.) Carol City.

"To my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Gator Nation, the University of Florida, Gator Football and all of my brothers, past and present; it is with the sincerest gratitude I write this to you all," Wright said via Twitter on Friday. "I have forged unbreakable relationships, earned a degree from a Top-5 institution, all amongst living out my dream to play for the Gators.

"I will forever be indebted to the many coaches, support staff, and countless individuals who have empowered, supported, and advocated for me along the way. My family deserves an endless amount of love and thanks for having my back through thick and thin, wins and losses, and everything in between.

"While my experience as a Gator has been invaluable, it is with a full heart and optimism for the future that I announce I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer this December two 2 years left to play college football."

Wright began the 2022 season as Florida's starting running back but it didn’t take long for him to see his snaps and his carries decrease. Before the midway point in the season, both Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne had passed Wright on the depth chart and never looked back, going on to finish as two of the SEC's most productive rushers.

As a result, Wright did not post more than five carries in a game after Week 5.

During his time at Florida, Wright saw action in 29 games over four years. He carried the ball 167 times, racking up 688 yards and three touchdowns. He was also a weapon in the passing game with 29 catches for 332 yards and another score.

Wright is another player that will be able to take advantage of redshirting his freshman year and getting the extra year of eligibility due to the COVID year. He will have two years left to play at his desired destination.

He's the 11th Florida player to enter or share their intentions to enter the transfer portal since the 2022 season began, following running back Lorenzo Lingard, wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, cornerback Avery Helm, linebacker Diwun Black, tight end Griffin McDowell, tight end Nick Elksnis, wide receiver Trent Whittemore, offensive lineman Josh Braun, defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson, long snapper Marco Ortiz.

