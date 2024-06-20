Gators' New Weapon Gives Percy Harvin Vibes
When it comes to true freshman playing for the Florida Gators this year, all eyes have been on quarterback DJ Lagway. However, wide receiver/return specialist Tank Hawkins should open eyes. The Wheeling, W.Va. product honed his craft at IMG Academy in Bradenon and exudes a DeSean Jackson-like aura with his particular set of skills.
Florida fans will be taken by what they will see.
By bolstering the pass game and potentially seeing the field, in multi-receiver sets, Hawkins injects a sense of suddenness to the gameplan. Now, what will he bring to The Swamp?
Gamebreaking Speed
Granted, speed and Florida football go together like peanut butter and jelly. However, you throw the adjective exciting speed into the previous sentence. To articulate the level of Hawkins's speed, look at his numbers in the 60 meters. No race measures pure explosion like the sixty. Tyreek Hill ran the sixty meters 6.70 seconds, winning a USATF event last March.
Similarly, Hawkins posted the exact time in Winter 2023. Now, no one claims that Hawkins will mirror Hill's career. However, the type of speed in the sixty meters compares. Imagine Hawkins's route tree being everything from every variation of screen to the customary go. Similarly, the crossing pattern from the slot forces defenses to keep up.
Florida had an earlier version of Hill in Gators legend Percy Harvin. Can they replicate him in Hawkins?
Return Ability
By the first game, Hawkins will probably wrap up the main returner role. In fielding both punts and kickoffs, Hawkins displays the disparate skills needed to succeed in both. When returning punts, he will need to make the first defender miss on his own.
That requires significant agility and timing. Meanwhile, kick returns require him to get to full speed immediately, flying through the crease and down the field. Florida, just like every other football team, cherishes field position.
If Hawkins can flip the field. Under those circumstances, the offense starts from a better position, shortening the field, increasing the opportunity for points. Speaking of, barring injury, assuming Hawkins to break a return for six does not feel out of the realm of possibility.
Evolving Route Acumen
Hawkins at five-foot-nine and 170 will not body a cornerback on jump ball. However, what he should do is explode through the trash and run away from nearly everyone in college football. Correspondingly, he will need to improve his route tree accuracy.
Meaning, erasing the habits created when athleticism overshadows everyone else on the field. Now, he will work on the aesthetically dull routes. However, these routes bear the potential to get into the open field.
Additionally, defenders can't drop back and allow Hawkins to accumulate plays underneath. Instead, by continuing to improve his route running, defenses will need to eliminate the presumably large cushion afforded to him. Hawkins's speed allows him to see the field. Working diligently to improve this vital area will increase his playing time and touches.
Overview
Tank Hawkins may never outmuscle a corner or win with pure strength. However, he plays with the knowledge that every time he touches the ball, a touchdown seems possible. Florida will ease him into the plan slowly, before seeing him on offense.
Now, how or when Hawkins earns the playing time remains up to his improvement and the work that goes into practice. When the coaches see enough improvement on routes, Hawkins will present an immediate matchup problem for defensive coordinators. Still only a freshman, Tank Hawkins can affect games. The question isn't if, it's when.