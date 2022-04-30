NFL Draft: Former Gators, Jackson State LB James Houston Taken by Lions

James Houston IV is the fourth former Florida player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, although he finished his college career at Jackson State.

Former Florida Gators linebacker James Houston IV, who transferred to Jackson State for his final season of college ball in 2021, was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 217 pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Houston, a class of 2017 prospect from American Heritage (Fla.), spent four years at Florida before making the move to Mississippi early last year. Jackson appeared in 35 games for the Gators as a reserve linebacker, tallying 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles along the way.

It was at Jackson State, however, where Houston emerged as a starter and thrived. Jackson posted an absurd 16,5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss to go with 70 tackles, seven forced fumbles, an interception and two defensive touchdowns in 13 games.

Although he played off-ball linebacker at UF, Houston transitioned to edge rusher at Jackson State and continues to profile at the position for his NFL career. He is the third edge rusher Detroit selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, joining second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and 46th overall selection Josh Paschal.

While he isn't considered a Florida draft prospect, Houston joins former Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam (Buffalo, first round), defensive lineman Zachary Carter (Cincinnati, third round) and running back Dameon Pierce (Houston, fourth round) to be selected in this year's NFL Draft.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.