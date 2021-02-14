Florida Gators 2021 Roster Outlook: Offensive Line

What can we expect along the offensive line for the Florida Gators in 2021?

"We’re always trying to have our best five on the field at the same time."

That has been the mantra for head coach Dan Mullen and position coach John Hevesy when it's come to Florida's offensive line. That mantra will be tested this offseason as UF has lost two starters from 2020 to the NFL Draft, and has experienced turbulence off of the right side of the line for going on two seasons.

Florida is also expected to shift its offensive philosophy this year to incorporate the run game more thoroughly, so not only will the Gators offensive line undergo personnel adjustment, but perhaps some schematic tweaks as well.

After previously reviewing each contributor's performance on the offensive line for Florida during the 2020 season, it's time to look forward to 2021 by previewing the talent across the unit. Each positional outlook story will feature starting projections from AllGators.

Starting offensive line

Left tackle: Richard Gouraige

Although Gouraige started at left guard during the 2020 season, Florida doesn't have many other options than to slide the rising redshirt junior outside to tackle.

Stone Forsythe entered the 2021 NFL Draft after a successful two-season stint at the position, and Florida has not recruited well enough at the position to prepare for his departure. Other than Michael Tarquin, who projects to right tackle, and rising redshirt sophomore Will Harrod who has 23 left tackle snaps previously, no one else on Florida's roster has played the position in college other than Gouraige.

Over the past two seasons when injuries popped up or when the line stumbled, Gouraige slid to left tackle for a grand total of 229 snaps. Possibly a glimpse into the future, Gouraige took 52 snaps at left tackle compared to 32 at left guard in the Cotton Bowl.

Gouraige has the frame to man quarterback Emory Jones' blindside at 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, and has shown off solid athleticism in pass protection over the past two seasons that demonstrates the ability to handle edge rushers. However, depth is a concern at this spot, especially if Gouraige's transition doesn't go as smoothly as one would think.

Left guard: Josh Braun

Taking the field for 147 offensive snaps as a true freshman, and 75 on the field goal unit, Braun is in for expanded duty entering his sophomore season. However, our projection bumps Braun to the left side of the line after exclusively playing right guard in 2020. It's safe to assume that Stewart Reese holds onto that spot, but Braun has to end up somewhere.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound interior lineman played every position except center in high school while also participating in doubles tennis, an indication of his athleticism despite his massive frame.

Braun was a brick wall in protection to begin his career, allowing only one pressure on 75 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus. 24 of those snaps came against Georgia, one of the best defensive lines in the country and a school that Braun was previously committed to as a high school prospect. He didn't give up any pressure in that game.

One of Florida's top offensive line recruits in recent years, Braun enters his sophomore season with experience and momentum. Look for him to quickly emerge as one of Florida's starting five throughout camp.

Center: Ethan White

All signs pointed toward White starting at center as a true sophomore. He was seen taking first-team reps there in a clip from fall camp, and Mullen said shortly following his preseason knee injury that White was expected to start somewhere on the line.

However, White's injury derailed his journey to a starting role in 2020 as he went on to miss six games. White took the field for 50+ offensive line snaps against LSU in Week 15 and in the Cotton Bowl versus Oklahoma, so the arrow is pointing up in terms of his recovery.

With Brett Heggie, who replaced White at center, joining Forsythe in pursuit of an NFL home, the position is rising junior's for the taking. White saw 197 snaps at both guard spots during his true freshman 2019 season after cutting nearly 60 pounds from his high school frame, so he's more than ready to play so long as his knee doesn't hold him back. He's now 6-foot-5, 335 pounds.

Right guard: Stewart Reese

Reese plans to utilize the additional year of eligibility extended to athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic for a sixth season of college football, second with the Gators, and fourth under Mullen and Hevesy.

Immediately starting at right guard for Florida after his summer transfer from Mississippi State, there's no reason to believe Reese won't do the same in 2021. He was recruited and developed by Mullen and Hevesy in Starkville before the two took their current jobs at UF in late 2017, so he's as familiar with the coaches as any of the Gators' current linemen.

Perhaps it was due to subpar play on his right side (which we'll dive into below); maybe he needed more time to relearn Mullen's system following a late transition. Regardless, Reese had an up-and-down first season in orange and blue after a solid career with the Bulldogs, particularly as a run blocker, and looks to get back to prior form moving forward.

His skills in pass protection are appreciated though, as the 6-foot-6, 350-pound Reese gave up only two sacks last season, per PFF.

Right tackle: Jean Delance or Michael Tarquin

If Florida is willing to embrace a young movement across the entire line, then Tarquin could be in an ideal spot to obtain starting reps. The redshirt sophomore will have to beat out Delance in camp, however, who has elected to return for a sixth season of eligibility, as reported by GatorsTerritory's Nick de la Torre.

Over the past two seasons, Delance, 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, has struggled to hold it down at the right tackle position, allowing 10 sacks and 69 quarterback pressures according to PFF. To his credit, Delance has shown some promise as a run blocker along the way in spite of his protection struggles.

Mullen and Hevesy could opt for Reese and Delance's experience next to each other on the right side of the line to begin the 2021 season, particularly if the left side is as youthful as we project. With a season as starters at the hip of one another, maybe the two can take a step forward in their final season of college football.

Film and statistics suggest that wouldn't be in Florida's best interest, though. On top of that, Tarquin, 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, at least has some playing time to his name after taking 60 offensive snaps last year, including 49 at right tackle.

If Mullen is to stay true to his philosophy of starting the best five offensive linemen he has, then the right tackle position must be open to competition this offseason rather than sticking with veteran talent.

Depth

Florida's offensive line depth is completely inexperienced and will be forced to receive playing time as the Gators climb to large leads in games of lesser importance. At least two backups from a season ago will take on starting roles in 2021, leaving gaping holes as UF's next men up in case of injury.

T.J. Moore has been in the system for five years, but has 45 offensive line snaps to his name to show for it - zero this past season. Griffin McDowell has the next-most seasons accrued with three, nabbing 30 snaps along the interior along the way.

Beyond those two, it's anyone's guess as to who could step up as serviceable depth. Harrod might be ready to take on a bigger role after seeing limited action in multiple games as a redshirt freshman. Gerald Mincey is also an intriguing tackle prospect who enrolled a year ago with Richie Leonard IV in the class of 2020.

Riley Simonds, Kingsley Eguakun, and walk-ons Mark Pitts - a Gainesville native - and Hayden Knighton present other potential depth options. Austin Barber, Yousef Mugharbil, and Jake Slaughter plan to enroll as freshmen this summer.

Final thoughts

If Florida intends on obtaining any more players from the NCAA transfer portal, offensive line prospects would be welcomed. Florida could use an upgrade at right tackle at best, or an intriguing depth piece or two to establish some stability up front at worst.

The projected starting interior line offers plenty of intrigue, combining two young and promising talents with a knowledgeable veteran in the middle three spots. With an emphasis on building up the run game, the interior line will prove important to establish power running plays and inside zone concepts.

What comes of Florida's tackle positions will be something to watch throughout spring and fall camp. Delance has something to prove after two seasons of lackluster play, and Gouraige's anticipated move to left tackle leaves him with big shoes to fill as Forsythe has been a model of consistency since the middle of the 2019 season when he found his groove.