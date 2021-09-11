Photo Gallery: Florida Gators 42-20 Win Over USF

Photo credit: Alex Shepherd, AllGators.com

The Florida Gators reached their second win of the 2021 season by defeating the USF Bulls in Tampa on Saturday afternoon. The victory also served as Dan Mullen's 100th career win as a head coach, and his 31st while leading the Gators.

You can find some of the best photos from the contest below, taken by AllGators photographer Alex Shepherd.

Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls 64 Gallery 64 Images

RELATED: Gators remain undefeated after 42-20 victory over Bulls, questions at QB remain

Although the Gators were able to pull off the W by three scores, there are still questions remaining to be answered for Florida as they enter their biggest matchup of the year, against the Alabama Crimson Tide at home next Saturday.

Mullen won't budge on his starting quarterback yet, but redshirt junior Emory Jones continues to feel the pressure that comes from stellar performances by redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson. Jones began Saturday's game well by scoring two touchdowns - one passing and one rushing - in the first half, but ended poorly with second-half two interceptions as the Gators' offense lost momentum.

Richardson, meanwhile, completed all three of his passing attempts on the day for an average of 50.7 yards per throw. Two of Richardson's three completions ended in deep touchdowns, and he, too, found pay dirt on a rushing touchdown.

Jones and Richardson, alongside Mullen as well as other coaches and players can be found in the photo gallery above.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.