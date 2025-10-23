Wings Hire Top College Basketball Coach to Lead Paige Bueckers, Dallas Franchise
The Wings have decided to hire longtime USF women's basketball coach Jose Fernandez to take over as coach in Dallas, sources confirmed to ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Thursday. USF confirmed the hiring in a press release.
Fernandez will become the Wings' fifth head coach after the franchise fired Chris Koclanes following one season with the team. Dallas went 10-34 last season and finished in last place in the league despite drafting Paige Bueckers at No. 1 in the spring, who was named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year.
This is a big move for Fernandez as he's been coaching USF since 2000. In that 25-year span, Fernandez posted a 485-317 overall record and took the Bulls to 10 NCAA tournaments, including this past season.
"Over the past 25 years, Jose has been an exceptional leader, mentor and advocate for the University of South Florida," USF athletics CEO Rob Higgins said in the release. "His impact on USF Athletics and our university community is profound, and his legacy will be remembered and celebrated for years to come."
The Wings may earn another first overall pick in the draft in the spring as the team currently has the best odds to do so. Dallas will find out their draft selection in the WNBA draft lottery.