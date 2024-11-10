Florida Gators Players Still Behind Billy Napier After Crushing Texas Loss
The Florida Gators were crushed by the Texas Longhorns 49-17 in Austin on Saturday. This blowout game followed Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin's announcement that the Gators would be retaining head coach Billy Napier for 2025.
It’s led to ridicule by fans on social media. A screenshot of Stricklin on camera during the game with a quote of his on keeping Napier went viral - the 42-0 score that was on full display certainly helped that.
But the players continue to back Napier. There is something about him that keeps the team believing during the losses.
"Yeah, I love Coach Napier,” wide receiver Chimere Dike said after the game. “He's the reason why I came here. Obviously, my relationship with [quarterback] Graham [Mertz], just getting to sit down and talk to him. He's wanting to build a program. I have full belief in him, and it's unwavering.”
Dike wasn’t going to let what could have been a demoralizing loss to Texas take away from the strides they are making as a team.
“Today was obviously tough, but our team's going in the right direction.”
To be fair, that was the mindset after the Georgia loss. Florida has put up a fight despite the injuries - many of which carried over into the Texas game. They also nearly pulled out a win against Tennessee a few weeks before.
Those are moments that keep you believing that maybe the breakthrough is coming. After all, these players came here to be part of that breakthrough, and they’re happy that they still have a chance to make it happen.
"I've been here since the beginning with Coach Napier,” Linebacker Shemar James said, “He actually recruited me, so I was excited to see that letter. It was a relief to know that, hey I have another year, I can develop under him as well.”
Perhaps they can make that next statement when they return to Gainesville next week. They take on rival LSU this Saturday. Napier has yet to beat LSU since he arrived. A nice home win against a ranked rival would do a lot to prove that the tide can turn under him.