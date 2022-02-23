Gators 2021 Positional Review: Edge Rusher

A position by position breakdown of the Florida Gators' 2021 season, looking next at the rush end position.

AllGators' positional review continues on the defensive side of the ball, pivoting to the BUCK rush end (edge rusher) position.

Although, like most positions on the Gators' roster, the BUCK spot had some ups and downs throughout the 2021 season, it played a big part in UF's improvement in terms of pass defense compared to the campaign prior.

Brenton Cox Jr., Florida's starting BUCK, had a career season despite an offseason foot procedure that affected his play at the beginning of the year. Cox finished the season with eight sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and 35 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus), leading the team in all three categories and setting a single-game school record with four sacks against Florida State. He also added a forced fumble and four defended passes.

Yet, even amid his big year, Cox still had some issues setting the edge against the run, similar to the remainder of Florida's defensive line and its struggles in run support. This is something he'll look to improve upon in 2022 as he is returning to UF for a fourth season and is sure to hold onto the starting role.

Khris Bogle, who has transferred to Michigan State since the season ended, was once again limited in his opportunities to produce despite being in his third year in the system and having been one of the top recruits Dan Mullen ever signed. In 11 games with his snaps cut compared to the year before, Bogle only tallied 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and nine pressures, failing to meet career highs he set as a sophomore in each category.

While Bogle saw his role surprisingly reduced, two younger members of the BUCK rotation made a handful of plays.

In seven games and on 26 more pass-rushing snaps than Bogle had throughout the year, sophomore Princely Umanmielen tallied 17 tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, 14 pressures and a forced fumble. Whereas, redshirt freshman Antwaun Powell played just 48 pass-rushing snaps, yet posted 1.5 sacks and nine pressures to go with five tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss of his own.

The Gators' rush end position features plenty of pass-rushing talent, both young and old, and its potential to consistently put pressure on quarterbacks was often seen throughout the 2021 campaign. That being said, the room as a whole can continue to improve and become more consistent, especially on early downs when rushing the passer is not typically the priority.

AllGators will look further in-depth at the Gators' edge rusher position moving forward in our positional outlook series to come.

