Florida Gators 2021 Positional Review: Linebackers

The Florida Gators linebacker group in 2021 had plenty of ups and downs throughout the year.

Though the Florida Gators secondary improved in 2021, the team's second level on defense - linebackers - included a lot of issues for a variety of reasons, including injuries suffered by key players such as Ventrell Miller, transfers and simply inexperience from the position group as a whole.

RELATED: Gators 2021 positional reviews

The Florida linebacker group can essentially be broken down into two positions, MONEY (weakside linebacker) and MIKE (middle linebacker). The team implemented this in its scheme while using the team's pass rusher, BUCK as a hybrid player that has some strong-side responsibilities.

Still, the team did utilize multiple linebackers, including Jeremiah Moon, Ty'Ron Hopper, Mohamoud Diabate and Amari Burney throughout the season in a heavy rotation while Miller was unable to play beyond the team's first two games of the season.



The Gators also would utilize redshirt freshman LB Derek Wingo throughout the season at times, getting the young LB some experience as he's set to increase his role heading into 2022. Prior to the season, Florida lost inside LB James Houston IV to the transfer portal. He would transfer to Jacksonville State.

Still, among those that played over 100 snaps on the year at LB included Hopper, Diabate, Burney and Moon. Both Hopper and Moon primarily played on the inside, while Diabate and Burney manned the outside positions with Wingo playing a variety of roles as well at times.

However, in Florida's scheme last season, the players typically could alternate roles on a whim, especially due to the lack of depth and injuries suffered at the position.

According to Pro Football Focus, the team's best LB overall last season was Hopper, an explosive athlete that was one of the most crucial players on defense last season. He graded out at 60.9, per PFF with proficiency in tackling and rushing the passer, though he only received 27 pass-rush reps.

Hopper would finish the season with the most "stops" on the team with 34. He'd finish fourth in total tackles with 51 while missing just eight tackles on the year, an 11.4% missed-tackle percentage. He was by far the team's most consistent defender in the middle of the defense.

As for Moon, the sixth-year senior was forced to play inside at LB for the majority of the season due to Miller's injury and an overall lack of depth at the position. Still, he was ultimately able to hold his own, at least as a run-defender, only targetted in coverage right times on the year, allowing five for 52 yards.

Still, as expected, Florida was unable to make plays on the football enough due to inexperience inside with Moon as one of the primary players at the position.

It was the MONEY position, however, that ultimately struggled the most throughout the year. Often miscast, Diabate struggled at times, primarily in coverage allowing 22 out of 28 completions against him for 237 yards and a touchdown on the year. He accounted for 25 stops and 56 total tackles.

The issues went beyond that, however, with Diabate accounting for zero turnovers on the year. Diabate would transfer out of the program earlier this year as well, transferring to Utah.

Finally, Burney, who also primarily played on the outside was perhaps the team's most inconsistent linebacker on the team last year. He would also account for zero turnovers on the year. In coverage, according to PFF, Burney allowed 24 receptions on 30 targets, 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Burney would have just five missed tackles on the year but graded out poorly in run defense for much of the season. His lack of speed from sideline to sideline ultimately hindered him further, making it tough to see his exact fit within the Gators' defense.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.