Florida Gators DE Princely Umanmielen Breaks Down Signing-Day Decision

"When you're choosing a college, it's supposed to be a business decision, not an emotional decision."

Those are the words of Gators defensive end Princely Umanmielen, a four-star incoming freshman who struggled with a decision to choose one of the schools that were only 15 minutes away from him, or somewhere he could grow and eventually realize his dream of becoming an NFL draft pick.

Earlier this week, Umanmielen took to YouTube to ultimately explain his decision to choose Florida over schools such as Baylor or Texas, which were not far away from where he lives in Manor, Texas. In the case of Texas, the school is legitimately 15-20 minutes away, not too long of a trek for a player making one of the more important decisions of his life.



Umanielen, 6-foot-4, 249-pounds, is a four-star defensive end out of Manor High School from Manor (Tx.). After originally committing to the University of Texas entering his senior season, he decided to take a pause on his commitment, ultimately deciding that perhaps the Big-12 wasn't the conference for him.

"No matter what anybody says, I promise you the NFL respects the SEC more than the Big-12," says Umanmielen. "If I were to go to the University of Texas and get five sacks - right hand to God -, I would probably go undrafted."

Since 2016, Texas has produced 11 draft picks, with the highest-selected player out of those five years coming from the 2018 draft when offensive lineman Connor Williams was selected in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys. The total number of defensive ends selected during that span? One. Fifth-round pick Charles Omenihu who would ultimately be selected by the Houston Texans.

"In the SEC, University of Florida, if I get five sacks, I would probably go to the draft, it'd probably be in the fifth round if I have good speed, all that stuff," he said. "I would probably get drafted in the later round. It's crazy, same numbers, same everything, but two different conferences, that's what it is."

To an extent, Umanmielen is correct, during the 2020 NFL Draft, the SEC produced a total of 63 draft selections, the most of any conference, and has produced the most draft-ready talent of any conference for the last 14 years. This is a remarkable accomplishment and does show the NFL values SEC talent greatly.

Florida has out-drafted Texas since 2013. The last time Texas produced more draft selections came in 2012 when the Longhorns sent three players to the NFL while the Gators sent only two.

Heading into December and January of 2019, Texans, Baylor, and Florida were the two-three schools on Umanmielen's mind, he says. The four-star talent nearly took his talents to Baylor before former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule decided to leave for the NFL, ultimately becoming the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers shortly after his first official visit.

While Texas was still on his mind, his emotions were the only driving force keeping him from forgetting about the school. Being able to visit the school whenever he wanted, getting a closer relationship with not only the coaching staff but also the players, it was tough.

But the same thoughts continued to pop in his mind. "It's ridiculous, how many four, five-star players, and how many top-10 classes Texas has been having...And still somehow can't make these players - make something click, so that was in my head too. (Texas head) coach (Tom Herman) has been here for three or four years now, he still can't make some players..." said Umanmielen, and shortly after comparing Mullen's short, but successful tenor, it was a no-brainer.

"I love Florida, Gainesville, the town, everywhere - I didn't wanna leave my official [visit] when I went to Florida," he said with a smile. "When I was at Florida, I was just talking to my mentor, I was like 'this might be it.' It's the SEC, the NFL respects SEC d-linemen, SEC produces d-linemen. (Florida defensive line) coach David Turner got d-line coach of the year. You know, it's close to a no-brainer."

Time will tell whether or not Umanmielen ultimately made the correct decision, but for now, history is on his side.