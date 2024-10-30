Florida Gators Projected to Lose Commit to Key SEC Rival
Florida Gators are predicted to lose one of their 2025 defensive commits to a key rival. Defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud is projected by On3 to flip his commitment to Georgia.
McCloud is a top 300 player and the 13th-ranked player at his position, according to Rivals.
This prediction is very timely. After all, the two schools meet in Jacksonville for the annual matchup this Saturday.
It would be quite the blow on the recruiting trail to pull up to Jacksonville, likely lose, and then lose a recruit to the team you lose to.
That’s the last thing Billy Napier needs when he’s fighting for his job, and it’s something that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would love to see happen. This is especially the case when Florida already has a weak 2025 recruiting class that has recently lost two recruits. Wide receiver Joshua Moore and defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou both decommited this month.
The Gators 2025 class is currently ranked 51st in the country, according to 247 Sports. A huge factor in this low ranking is that Florida has only 11 commits so far. The only school that has fewer commits than them is Vanderbilt, the team that is just beginning to be on the rise in the last few weeks.
Along with the drop-off, the talent hasn’t been the same quality either. Only two players are top-300 recruits.
Just a year ago, they had the seventh-best class in the country with 20 incoming freshmen, eight of which were top 300 players and two of which were top-five players in the country.
A big thing Napier had going for him was that he was a recruiter. Suddenly, that’s looking like his luck on the trail could be running out. If he loses a player to Georgia, he could be in serious trouble.