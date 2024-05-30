Florida Gators Raid MAC for Latest Staff Addition
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier continues to add the never-ending list of coaches and support staff employed by the University of Florida..
The Gators are adding former Bowling Green Falcons’ coach Beyah Rasool as reported by247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
He is a native of Tuscon, Ariz., and played his football at Eastern Arizona College in 2006 and 2007.
Per 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Graham Hall, Rasool is expected to take up an off-field analyst role focused on working with the Gators’ cornerbacks.
Rasool joined Bowling Green’s Scot Loeffler’s staff on March 21, 2023 as cornerbacks coach and special teams assistant.
Before joining the Falcons, he made stops at Arizona for two seasons where he was a senior defensive analyst and Missouri from 2019-20 as a defensive graduate assistant.
Last year with Bowling Green, he helped mold a secondary that ranked fourth in passes intercepted (17), 12th in passing yards allowed per game (179.8), 44th in team passing efficiency defense (127.56) and 25th in total defense (326.1 yards per game). Furthermore, they led the country with 28 total turnovers forced.
All these numbers put Florida’s to shame. Florida was tied for last in the nation in interceptions, second to last in turnovers forced, 70th in passing yards allowed per game, 108th in team passing efficiency defense and 69th in total defense.
Also, the two starting cornerbacks from the Bowling Green defense a season ago, Jalen Huskey and Jordan Oladokun, both finished with four interceptions last season, which tied for 19th in the country.
Billy Napier will be hoping to improve the passing defense from last year’s campaign with this hire and new secondary coach Will Harris. On paper these look like positive decisions.
Although only time will tell if are.