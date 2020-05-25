AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators Freshman Safety Rashad Torrence II Could Find Snaps Early

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators head into the 2020 season with a bit of a challenge at safety due to the way they have rotated the position under head coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

Following the departure of long-time safety Gators Jeawon Taylor, who graduated earlier this year, the Gators will be in search of his replacement, and that may come in the form of incoming four-star freshman safety Rashad Torrence II.

It has been well-documented that the Gators prefer to rotate their safeties, so much so, that the team essentially needs four starting safeties in order to field their defense in any given week. While the team is returning players such as Brad Stewart, Donovan Stiner, Shawn Davis and Quincy Lenton, there remains room for improvement.

After losing out on four-star Deland (Fla.) safety Avantae Williams during the 2019-2020 recruiting cycle, the Gators will need to rely on other incoming players to fill his role.

Torrence, a 2020-early-enrolee out of Marietta (Ga.), has the pedigree and the talent to begin his playing time early, as the Gators have shown in the past they aren't afraid to do.

Last season, a couple of the Gators' freshmen defenders had opportunities to suit up and receive legitimate playing time. Players such as Kaiir Elam and Khris Bogle each played in at least eight games in 2019, with Elam earning himself a few starts down the stretch.

Due to being an early enrollee, Torrence should have a leg-up on several incoming Gators freshmen and could see playing time earlier than expected as a result.

While there isn't much time to necessarily suit up and learn the playbook in quick-fashion as an early enrollee, a player can improve on their strength and conditioning, something pivotal to the rigors of a college football season.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke highly of his early-enrollee players shortly after national signing day earlier this year.

"Yeah, you know,  I'm really pleased with them. I think they've done a good job. I think everybody is in pretty good shape," said Mullen when asked about players standing out as early enrollees.

"One of the things I told all of them before they got here, I don't care how much you lift weights. I could care less whether you can lift 400 or 100 pounds...They've done a great job with that, all of them. Really positive in their growth development and what they've been able to do within the workouts so far, so it's not like, hey, we've had to hold this guy back. They've finished every workout."

In high school, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound Torrence accounted for 111 tackles in his senior season, high production for a high school athlete.

The Gators have plenty of options, and one of them could even include veteran defensive back Trey Dean III, who Mullen has stated before would play wherever he feels more "comfortable". However, don't be surprised to see a young buck such as Torrence learning on the fly, so to speak, this season.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Zach Goodall
Zach Goodall

Editor

I was looking forward to watching him in spring camp. Hope he can pick things up on the fly when practices begin - his HS tape suggests he could.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Armwood Athlete Charles Montgomery Commits to Gators

Florida finally breaks the Armwood curse by landing the electric Charles Montgomery.

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

How Much Would the Florida Gators Miss Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann?

Florida's starting and backup point guard declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. If either don't come back to UF, what do the Gators miss?

GrahamMarsh_

by

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit Athlete Charles Montgomery

Following the commitment of Charles Montgomery, let's take a look at the recruiting history and film observations of Florida Gators 2021 athlete commit.

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Release Multi-Phased Plan to Return Student-Athletes

The Florida Gators will begin voluntary workouts on June 8th.

Zach Goodall

by

sckendallUF

Gators Wide Receiver Coach Billy Gonzales Has Proven to Be an Asset

With the Gators continuing to churn out NFL prospects at the receiver position, Florida receivers coach Billy Gonzales has been instrumental in their success.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Florida Gators Five Most Important 2020 Rising Seniors

In a year where experience will matter more than ever in order to put together a winning team, which five seniors are most pivotal for the Florida Gators?

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Climb to No. 6 in PFF's 'Too-Early' Power Rankings

With the season only a few months away from what it was originally scheduled to begin, Pro Football Focus has updated it's power rankings, with the Gators landing in the top-10.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Make Top Five for Elite 2021 DL Leonard Taylor

Elite Miami Palmetto defensive tackle Leonard Taylor has placed Florida in his top five schools.

Zach Goodall

Versatile DB, Teammate of Two Florida Gators Commits Recaps Offer

A versatile defensive back with ties to Florida recaps his offer from the Gators.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators OT Commit Javonte Gardner

Taking a look at the recruiting history and film observations of Florida Gators 2021 offensive tackle commit Javonte Gardner.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall