Florida Gators React to Analysts New Rules
When the NCAA approved a rule in June that permits any staff member, whether on-field coach or analyst, to directly coach players in-game, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier knew it was something that would completely benefit his program, especially in one area.
The Gators’ special teams unit hasn’t had an on-field special teams coordinator since Napier was hired, mostly relying on analyst Chris Couch for scheme design and various on-field roles divided amongst the on-field position coaches.
Because of this, Couch wasn’t allowed to directly coach in games, and there were multiple occasions where communication, organization and execution in games failed as a result.
Rather than make immediate changes such as promoting Couch or hiring an on-field coordinator, he hired another analyst in Joe Houston, and Napier waited out with anticipation that a rule change was on the horizon.
He was right.
“I think we guessed right, and I think ultimately we felt as if we needed -- one of the ways we felt we needed to adapt is we needed another layer of expertise in the special teams area,” Napier said.
That expertise came in the form of Houston, who joined Florida after four seasons with the New England Patriots and was a successful kicker himself while at USC. He also led Iowa State to multiple strong special teams seasons prior to his stop at New England.
“We've had organizational issues that obviously is well-documented,” Napier explained. “So we needed to get better in those areas, and I think Joe has provided a good sounding board. His working relationship with Coach Couch and now the fact that those guys, the gloves come off and they're on the grass and can give instruction on the field I think is going to be a huge advantage for us.”
Although the team is less than a week into camp, the current players are already seeing the effect of Houston and the beneficial rule change allowing him and Couch to coach hands-on.
"I was very excited about that because you know the whole job titles and some people could coach and some people could so it made it very hard to communicate,” said punter Jeremy Crawshaw. “With all coaches being able — communication has gone through the roof. It's so easy now. Everyone can just say whatever they need to when they need to. It's been a very good leap in the right direction."
Although special teams is the main unit the rule benefits, other position groups on offense and defense are seeing the benefits. In the receivers room, David Doeker, who spent time last year running the receiver room after Keary Colbert left for the NFL and prior to Billy Gonzales returning, is aiding the receivers much more than previously.
“I feel like the assistant receiving coaches are definitely overlooked,” Eugene Wilson III said. “They have a big role, especially in our room. Not only just getting us aligned, but keeping our head straight, making sure to keep our head up.”
Defensively, Florida made the most change in its staff with three new position coaches in Will Harris (secondary), Gerald Chatman (defensive line) and Ron Roberts (linebackers, co-defensive coordinator, executive head coach).
Despite the extensive change, returning analysts have helped ease the transition under the new assistants.
“It's a huge benefit,” Roberts said. “We've got guys in this building, again, they've got a great understanding of what we're trying to get done, and it's just another voice in there that also your players can go to. Sometimes we're in meetings, we're at camp, but hey, they can always meet with the QC or the analyst, and I think it's going to help our program tremendously.”
Only time will truly tell how much the expanded roles of analysts with help the Gators, but all signs point to Florida finding more success with the extra on-field help.