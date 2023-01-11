Photo: Ja'Keem Jackson; Credit: Zach Goodall

Five Florida Gators signees were named among the top 99 players in the class of 2023 by Sports Illustrated's Postseason SI99 rankings on Wednesday.

Jaden Rashada : No. 4 QB, No. 10 overall

: No. 4 QB, No. 10 overall Eugene Wilson III : No. 2 slot WR, No. 68 overall

: No. 2 slot WR, No. 68 overall Ja'Keem Jackson : No. 6 CB, No. 70 overall

: No. 6 CB, No. 70 overall Aidan Mizell : No. 10 WR, No. 73 overall

: No. 10 WR, No. 73 overall Roderick Kearney: No. 8 OT, No. 87 overall

Jackson's emergence comes after consideration for inclusion in the preseason SI99, which followed his late move to cornerback as a junior that resulted in three interceptions in four games.

However, SI's team of scouts chose to observe Jackson's first full season as a defensive back before rushing to project his value. He more than earned his spot after taking on the full-time role in Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola's secondary, posting five interceptions and 50 tackles as a hybrid cornerback/safety during his senior campaign.

Jackson is one of 12 new SI99 prospects to close the cycle, alongside IDL Jordan Hall (Georgia), DE Adepoju Adebawore (Oklahoma), IDL Daevin Hobbs (Tennessee), OT Zalance Heard (LSU), DE Yhonzae Pierre (Alabama), RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), QB Aidan Chiles (Oregon State), WR Nathan Leacock (Tennessee), IDL Brenan Vernon (Notre Dame), DE Keldric Faulk (Auburn) and WR Ja'Kobi Lane (Southern California).

Rashada, Wilson, Mizell and Kearney each remain withn the SI99 after earning spots on the preseason list, with Kearney, formerly the No. 9 OT and No. 96 overall prospect, being the lone riser in the overall rankings of the quartet. While he is listed as an offensive tackle, Kearney is expected to play along the interior offensive line at Florida.

Rashada (former No. 3 QB, No. 7 overall) was jumped in the quarterback rankings by Texas commit Arch Manning, while Wilson (No. 3 slot, No. 59 overall) and Mizell (No. 9 WR, No. 65 overall) slid slightly due to injuries that limited their senior seasons.

One noticeable omission from the list is Florida defensive line signee Kelby Collins, who is considered a consensus top-60 prospect by other major recruiting outlets. This is due to the scouting team's belief that Collins is a better fit at defensive tackle — a position with eight SI99 members in the final update yet none higher than No. 21 overall — than defensive end as projected elsewhere.

Florida is tied with LSU and Southern California for securing the eighth-most SI99 prospects in the class of 2023, following Alabama (11 members), Georgia (10), Notre Dame (nine), Texas (eight), Miami (seven), Ohio State and Tennessee (six).

As a reminder, Sports Illustrated ranks recruits based on their collegiate potential exclusively. Focal points include premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, defensive back), high-floor evaluations and overall body of work with an emphasis most critically on varsity game video.

