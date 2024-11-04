Florida Gators Might Still Have Sights Set on Lane Kiffin
The future of Billy Napier’s time as the Florida Gators head coach is in a weird spot following the 34-20 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The team put up an unexpected, good fight but they also have no quarterback going forward.
The strong performance has lent Napier some goodwill he previously lacked. Perhaps this situation, due to the improved performance and unknowns going forward, has bought him another season.
However, there is a chance that Napier is still on his way out. Florida might still be eyeing their next guy.
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum went on the Matt Barrie Show, an ESPN College football podcast on YouTube, and said that Lane Kiffin has not left Florida’s radar.
“They want Lane Kiffin,” Finebaum said. “That’s who they are fixated on, and that has not changed in 10 weeks.”
Now, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Finebaum said this word comes from chatter in the parking lot of EverBank Stadium. This was also likely told to him before the actual game started - and the outcome that changed the perception of Napier.
He also said what he was told was “as reliable as the presidential polls.”
For what it’s worth, he was confident enough in whomever he spoke to that he put that information out there even after the game.
The connection between Florida and Kiffin is nothing new. His arrival in Gainesville has been seen as almost an inevitability.
There is a reason he is seen as a solid successor to Napier, should he be fired. He’s 41-17 at Ole Miss as of Week 11 and has won at least 10 games twice in the last three years. He’s made two New Year’s Six Bowls, winning one of them. The Rebels finished No. 9 in the AP Poll last season and are currently No. 16.
The idea here is he can reach greater heights with the resources that Florida possesses.
Ole Miss remains in the College Football Playoff situation despite already having two losses (both in the SEC) this season. This could make it a challenge for Florida when trying to poach in the Ole Miss head coach.
“And I don’t think you can leave if you’re in the CFP, unless Florida goes ‘you know what we’re going to announce after the Florida State game, he’s leaving,” Finebaum said. “If they don’t have a coach within a week, it’s pretty obvious it’s somebody in the CFP. I don’t think you can pull that off in today’s world without just blowing your program up. But there’s no way Lane Kiffin is leaving Ole Miss while his team is in the playoffs.”
In the meantime, the UAA has continued to show support for Napier publicly. Take these comments as you will, but as I said already, make sure to take it with a grain of salt.