Making the Case for Two Gators Coaches to Stay on Staff Under Sumrall

More staff updates were released on Saturday for the Florida Gators under new head coach Jon Sumrall, as a pair of staffers could be staying in the new era, according to On3’s Zach Abolverdi. Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke are two names Abolverdi is hearing the most about.

With that being the case, here is why retaining both coaches for next season is a smart idea from Sumrall.

Juluke is probably the easiest to go to war for to keep on the Gators’ sidelines in the fall.

He has been one of the brightest spots on the coaching staff since joining the Gators in 2022. He has been able to identify talented ball carriers and develop them into potential NFL picks in his time in Gainesville, bringing in Montrell Johnson Jr., Trevor Etienne and Jadan Baugh.

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been one of Florida's best recruiters and developers over the last four seasons. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Johnson Jr. left high school as a three-star prospect before joining Louisiana. Then he moved to Florida when Billy Napier and Juluke were hired. He totaled 2,251 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns over his three-year career with Florida.

Etienne immediately produced on the field for the Gators. He ran for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons in Gainesville while splitting time with Johnson Jr. After his transfer to Georgia, Juluke turn to another true freshman, who has since proven to be one of the program's best backs in recent memory.

Baugh, another high three-star or fringe four-star prospect depending on where you look became the first Gators running back since 2015 to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season and the 10th player in program history to do so with over 1,100 yards in 2025, highlighted by a 266-yard performance against Florida State.

He also became the second-youngest Gators tailback to eclipse this mark, trailing just Emmitt Smith, who accomplished it as a freshman.

It should also be noted that, with Baugh potentially a hot commodity for other teams to lure into the portal, his relationship with Juluke could be a key factor in his staying in the Orange and Blue.

The sophomore running back was noncommittal in the final post-game presser of the year, raising some eyebrows from those on the outside.

“I ain't too much thought about it,” Baugh said after the game. “Being with Coach Nape, him bringing us in, putting trust into me, the guys that are around me, I know that helped me in a situation to just enjoy the moment.”

So, Juluke’s ability to find talent and develop them into an SEC-level back for the Gators, and his relationship with the backs in the room right now, are the key reasons why Sumrall keeping him on staff next season is a smart move.

Chatman’s group of defensive linemen accounted for seven sacks, 12.5 tackles-for-loss and 135 tackles in the 2025 season. Leading the way in this group was first-year Gator Brendan Bett, logging three sacks, four tackles-for-loss and 39 tackles in 12 games.

Florida Gators assistant coach for defensive line Gerald Chatman is best known for his intensity coaching the defensive line. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other Gators defensive linemen who made an impact were Michai Boireau and Brien Taylor Jr. Boireau recorded two sacks, two tackles-for-loss and 20 tackles in nine games this season. Taylor Jr. was responsible for two sacks, three tackles-for-loss and 24 tackles.

His case revolves around the statistical jump in 2024 in his first season, though. The Gators' defense ranked ninth in red zone defense and 11th in sacks per game in 2024. It also jumped 17 total sacks and 28 tackles-for-loss from 2023 to 2024.

Retaining these should be near the top of the list for Sumrall if he is looking to keep any current staffers in Gainesville.

