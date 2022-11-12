Skip to main content

Still Need Tickets to Senior Day in The Swamp?

Sports Illustrated tickets has the deal for you for Florida vs. South Carolina.

Photo credit: Zach Goodall

It's Senior Day in The Swamp. Still looking for a seat?

You can reserve your seats for Week 11's matchup between the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday for as low as $48 right now via SI Tickets.

There is a $10 flat fee for any purchase, no matter how many tickets you buy, and SI features a savings calculator upon ticket selection to compare fees with competing marketplaces.

The game was announced as a sell-out earlier in November, meaning you probably won't find a better deal right now after factoring in SI's flat fee.

Florida enters the contest as an eight-point favorite over South Carolina, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 58 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. It marks Florida's final home game of the 2022 season and of Billy Napier's debut campaign as the Gators' head coach. 

A win in Napier's favor would result in a fifth consecutive season of bowl eligibility for UF, a welcome opportunity for additional practices and one more game although Napier suggested last Saturday that the Gators have "bigger aspirations" than bowl eligibility while he's in charge.

