Florida Gators Stock Report: Defense Bullish Despite Third Down Showing
The Florida Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) picked up a statement win in The Swamp over LSU (6-4, 3-3 SEC), 27-16.
A bend-but-don’t-break showing on defense helped them take down the Tigers’ offense, and a strong performance from key offensive players got them the win.
On that note, here’s the latest stock report for this week. See whose stock is on the rise and who took a dip.
Stock Up
Caleb Banks
Banks had the game of his college career in the win. He forced the second fumble of his career and recovered it for the first time. He also picked up his second sack of the season.
His big game is a prime example of how the defense has taken major strides as the season has gone on.
Elijhah Badger
Badger played for the first time since the Georgia loss and immediately went to work. He had a season best six receptions for 131 yards - his second highest total of the season. His touchdown was the third of the season.
He and DJ Lagway, who also returned this week, made for a perfect tandem.
Gators Pass Rush
The Gators defense stood tall despite LSU having possession for over 40 minutes of the game. The pass rush having an elite performance was the key reason behind the success.
The Gators sacked LSU quarterback Garret Nussmeier seven times on the night. If they can put on another show like that, and they’ll drive Ole Miss insane next Saturday.
Stock Down
Third Down Defense
While the defense did it’s job, there was one area they showed a weakness in. LSU converted on third down 13 of 24 times (54.16%).
That allowed LSU to march down the field as much as they did. It worked out in the end because of the strong pass rush. However, another team might have exploited that. Need to work on that ahead of taking on a Lane Kiffin offense.
Montreal Johnson Jr.
Johnson made his long awaited return to the Gators. It was lackluster, and there was a chance you didn’t even notice he was playing. He was essentially absent during this win. On two carries, he rushed for 14 yards. At least he averaged 7.0 yards per carry?
Either way, the younger backs have shown that the Gators don’t need to rely on him.
Aidan Mizell
After the promising showing against the Georgia Bulldogs, Mizell hasn’t been able to make anything happen the last two games.
He had one catch on Saturday and it was for three yards. It was the fewest receiving yards he’s had in a game this season - beating last week’s five receiving yards.
He’s young, so he has plenty of room for growth. But when we know he can do more, the stock has to go down for the time being.