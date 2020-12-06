Five Key Takeaways From Florida's SEC East-Clinching Win Over Tennessee

What were our main observations from the Gators' 31-19 victory over the Volunteers?

Florida versus Bama.

The stage has been set for the 2020 SEC Championship Game, which will feature to of the nation's most prolific passing offenses and what we're expecting to be a nontraditional fight for the crown compared to its typical slugfest. There is going to be a ton of points.

Which, of course, is right up Florida head coach Dan Mullen's alley. I'm as excited as anyone to see what Mullen will put together for an offensive gameplan in his first SECCG, against a known defensive mastermind in Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide.

But how did UF get here? With a win over Tennessee, of course! Below, you'll find my five key takeaways from the victory, as we can now officially look forward to Atlanta.

Florida has posted a season-low in points three weeks in a row. Kyle Trask has thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in that stretch.

Do I need to go on?

Okay, I will. Florida's offense has had its worst three games of the year over the last few weeks, while still managing to score over 30 points in each contest.

Compared to the standard he set over the first six games of the year (361.8 yards and 4.7 touchdowns per game, with three interceptions), quarterback Kyle Trask has been underperforming over Florida's most recent three-game stretch. He's averaging 357.3 yards and 3.3 touchdowns per game, with zero interceptions.

Trask's worst stretch of football this season is still better than Alabama's Mac Jones (345.9 yards, 3 TDs/game), Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (303 yards, 2.5 TDs/game), Ohio State's Justin Fields (281.4 yards/3 TDs), and BYU's Zach Wilson (296.4 yards/2.7 TDs) season-long production in the same per game categories.

If a quarterback is going to win the Heisman Trophy this year (although I'd be willing to hear out cases for tight end Kyle Pitts and Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith when you consider the true meaning of the award), there is a very clear choice as the regular season begins to wrap up.

Which tells you all you need to know about Florida's offense. Even though this hasn't been its prettiest stretch of games, Trask is still tearing up his competition - on the field and in the Heisman race.

Against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, you'd expect Mullen will be aggressive with what works: The air attack. The Gators won't play conservatively like we've seen to close games recently, instead, Trask and his vast arsenal of weapons are likely to be unleashed as Mullen crafts a gameplan.

These past few games may be a bit underwhelming compared to what we saw earlier in the year from Florida's offense. But there is little-to-no reason to doubt the unit as we inch toward the title.

The Gators had their worst rushing performance of the season. Does it even matter?

As always, I like to remove sacks from the rushing equation as the NFL does, which makes this problem ever-so-slightly less severe.

Florida had 15 rushes for 30 yards against the Volunteers. Its two leading rushers were wide receivers who each had one attempt. Florida's three running backs that received a carry combined to reach 0.63 yards per rush.

I'd say that just isn't going to cut it, but I'm not sure about that anymore. Lacking a run game could come back to bite the Gators, but then again, Trask threw for over 400 yards for the third time this season without it. He's the only quarterback in program history to post such a statistical feat.

Seriously, this had to have been one of the worst rushing performances in program history, and it proved to be no issue for the Gators. Even though the rushing attack has been disappointing for a second season in a row, Florida just clinched an SEC Championship berth behind an incredible passing game.

So it goes.

UF's defense continues to trend in the right direction.

Throwing out a one-play drive before halftime, Tennessee scored once on its first nine drives and didn't score again until there was 5:33 left on the game clock. Across the eight scoreless drives, the Volunteers ran 40 plays for a total of 88 yards, averaging 2.2 yards per play.

Florida finished the night having faced three different quarterbacks, with freshman starter Harrison Bailey checking in and out with Brian Maurer and unable to develop an offensive flow. The third QB, J.T. Shrout, actually had a great performance going 12-of-14 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown - in garbage time, entering after Florida took a 31-7 fourth quarter lead.

The Gators totaled five sacks, a week removed from securing three (second half) interceptions against Kentucky. Florida's pass defense, specifically, even though the opponents are less than stellar, is coming to life.

Kentucky managed to rush for 146 first half yards on 30 attempts (sacks removed) against Florida last week, controlling the game at that point before being shut down in the second half. Florida continued to stuff the run over its next two halves, holding Tennessee to 2.4 yards per carry - 94 yards on 39 attempts - on Saturday.

Alabama will be a totally different test than the Wildcats and Volunteers' offenses. But for UF fans that have clamored for defensive improvement all season long: You're getting it.

The coaching carousel is beginning to spin, and Florida fans might get dizzy.

Reports surfaced mid-day on Saturday that UF offensive coordinator Brian Johnson had interviewed, in person, for South Carolina's head coaching job. Johnson was not considered a top candidate, however, and the job was filled by Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer before midnight struck.

Johnson is 33 years old and in his first season as Florida's OC, spending the previous two solely as quarterbacks coach, yet he's meeting with an SEC school about his head coaching prospects. Acknowledging that fact, it's hard to imagine South Carolina will be the only school that gives his phone a ring, and maybe there will be in-person interviews to come.

Mullen is confident that several members of his coaching staff are capable of becoming head coaches, he shared in response to Johnson's interview being reported. If Florida wins the SEC Championship and advances to the College Football Playoff, you can bet there will be interest to pick from the staff in some capacity.

This is purely speculative, but say Virginia Tech (4-6) pulled the plug on fifth-year head coach Justin Fuente? Would VT alum and former Hokies' assistant coach, UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, be the man for the job? He emerged as a top candidate in Mississippi State's head coaching search in January before Mike Leach took the role. Grantham's defense hasn't been perfect for Florida this season, but it's giving up 25.1 points per game (No. 4 in the SEC) and leads the conference in sacks for the second year in a row. Pass rush sells.

And of course (again, speculative), could Mullen receive calls from the NFL? There are three open jobs already (Houston, Atlanta, and Detroit), while the New York Jets and Jacksonville also inch toward "Black Monday" with head coaches on a flaming hot seat. Jacksonville, if it opens (loads of roster-building assets), and Houston (quarterback Deshaun Watson) could be considered appealing in particular.

Mullen shared after the game that he hasn't talked to anyone from the pros, but his answer certainly didn't shut down the possibility of it in the future.

“But they’re [NFL] like in the middle of their season still," Mullen said after the game. "I’m just happy to be the head coach for the Florida Gators right now, getting ready to go to Atlanta and play for an SEC championship. That’s what we’ve worked really hard for. I’m going to really just enjoy that.”

We probably won't hear much about UF's coaching staff and other jobs between now and the SEC Championship Game. Florida has to face LSU in between now and then and promotions most likely won't be the focus in that timeframe.

But it's fair game after that.

However, soak it up: The Gators are Atlanta bound.

Assuming there won't be coaching rumors to worry about over the next two weeks, Florida fans have reason to be overjoyed. The Gators have met their team goal of an SEC Championship berth for the first time under Mullen.

Soak it up. Enjoy it while it lasts. Unless you're Alabama, title game appearances aren't too regular in the SEC. This is a special moment in Florida's history and one that every fan should enjoy in what's otherwise been an extremely rough year for everyone.

"This is where we want to be," said Mullen. "We want to be playing in Atlanta in early December, this year happens to be mid-to-later December. That’s always, that’s the goal and that’s the Gator standard. That’s what it’s about."

Mullen did go on to say that the team will quickly shift its focus tomorrow to preparing for its regular season, home finale against LSU. Florida can't afford to lose that game with College Football Playoff aspirations on the line.

But for now, the Gators are enjoying this SEC East-clinching dub.