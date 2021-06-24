TE Gage Wilcox Enrolls at Florida

Gators tight end signee from Tampa (Fla.) Gage Wilcox has enrolled at the University of Florida.

Committing to the Gators in February of 2020, Wilcox would stick true to his early pledge, signing with Florida on Early Signing Day in December over 17 other schools including Georgia Tech, Auburn, Georgia and Florida State.

Joining fellow tight-end enrollee and spring standout Nick Elksnis as freshmen in the tight end room, Wilcox sits as part of the Gators effort to replenish the talent and depth of coach Tim Brewster's position room following the monumental loss of fourth-overall draft pick Kyle Pitts following the 2020 season.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 228-pounds, the home-state talent showed desirable length and elusiveness during his high school career, projecting possible success in the passing game during his career at Florida. However, with a need to add weight to his slimmer frame, Wilcox's playing time early on is set to be limited.

You can find a snippet of Wilcox's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report below.

Polish: Wilcox profiles as a natural tight end because he can catch, run, and block equally well. His quick hands, strength and overall athleticism allow him to make moves during his routes as well as after he receives the football that most tight ends simply cannot match.

Bottom Line: Wilcox is a dynamic playmaker in space at tight end. He’s the type of pure athlete that makes defenders miss like a wide receiver with the power to counter against bigger defenders. Also a willing blocker with plenty of room for development, his best football is well ahead but the floor is rock solid.

