SI All-American Candidate Gage Wilcox Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Gage Wilcox

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Fairly tall. Cut up and lean frame; easily add another 15-20 pounds.

Athleticism: Quickness to be a possession wide receiver, yet athletic enough to be an in-line blocker or flex tight end. For the 2021 tight end class, some of the quickest feet. Really good forward lean; powerful stride. Speed is above average for a power five tight end.

Instincts: Has the ‘Florida football attitude’ college coaches covet. Plays with a defensive mentality. After the catch, spin moves and power running are both available. Stacks linebackers and safeties during jump ball situations.

Polish: Wilcox profiles as a natural tight end because he can catch, run, and block equally well. His quick hands, strength and overall athleticism allow him to make moves during his routes as well as after he receives the football that most tight ends simply cannot match.

Bottom Line: Wilcox is a dynamic playmaker in space at tight end. He’s the type of pure athlete that makes defenders miss like a wide receiver with the power to counter against bigger defenders. Also a willing blocker with plenty of room for development, his best football is well ahead but the floor is rock solid.