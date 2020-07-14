SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Gage Wilcox Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Gage Wilcox 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
Position: Tight End
School: Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson
Committed to: Florida
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Fairly tall. Cut up and lean frame; easily add another 15-20 pounds. 

Athleticism: Quickness to be a possession wide receiver, yet athletic enough to be an in-line blocker or flex tight end. For the 2021 tight end class, some of the quickest feet. Really good forward lean; powerful stride. Speed is above average for a power five tight end. 

Instincts: Has the ‘Florida football attitude’ college coaches covet. Plays with a defensive mentality. After the catch, spin moves and power running are both available. Stacks linebackers and safeties during jump ball situations. 

Polish: Wilcox profiles as a natural tight end because he can catch, run, and block equally well. His quick hands, strength and overall athleticism allow him to make moves during his routes as well as after he receives the football that most tight ends simply cannot match. 

Bottom Line: Wilcox is a dynamic playmaker in space at tight end. He’s the type of pure athlete that makes defenders miss like a wide receiver with the power to counter against bigger defenders. Also a willing blocker with plenty of room for development, his best football is well ahead but the floor is rock solid.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American