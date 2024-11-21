Florida Gators Tougher than 2023 Team that Collapsed last November
A year ago this month, the Florida Gators stood on the precipice of bowl eligibility. With one win, all they needed to do was win one game and a postseason appearance would occur.
Yet, November 2023 saw the Gators go 0-4 and slide from threat in the SEC to sitting home during bowl season.
Fast forward to now, where UF heads into their last two regular-season games with the wind at their backs, trending in a positive direction. So, what changed in the last 12 months to place Florida in a similar spot but with momentum firmly on their side?
Locker Room Leadership
In the spring, Florida lost their starting running back to Georgia, best pass rusher to Ole Miss, and a slew of offensive linemen. Addition by subtraction always brings a team together in the most adverse circumstances. From there, anyone with internet access and the ability to form semi-cogent sentences looked ready to write off this season.
Burdened by a brutally difficult schedule and beset by injuries, many decided to write the premature eulogy for the team. Yet, a funny thing happened on the way to The Swamp. The players, those inside the locker room, chose to ignore the noise, the bleating static, focusing on the locker room.
From message boards to social media, the players probably enjoyed a hearty laugh at their expense. Yelling from the rooftops with the common sense usually saved for a Scooby Doo villain, fans and media alike demanded change.
However, between the chemistry on the team, a camaraderie forged and unity flipped the script. People truly believe in that room to depend on the man lining up beside them.
Chimere Dike
Few players enter a program with just one year of eligibility remaining that model not only strong leadership but play productive football like Chimere Dike. Dike played the bulk of his career for semi-successful Wisconsin teams.
He took to the place that awarded an opportunity to his former quarterback Graham Mertz. Dike has surprised many with his big-play ability at Florida, averaging 19-yards-per catch and 15.4-yards-per punt return.
Off the field, you can tell the level of respect inside the locker room for Dike. Simple additions will go a long way. Similarly, Dike displays nothing but admiration for the program.
"I'm grateful to be able to have the experience of being a Florida Gator, come out with the guys that we've been working really hard with this season and through some adversity, but it's obviously a big game as well,” said Dike this week. “
I'm excited, and I think I've played enough college football for everyone, so I'm ready for the next step. I'm definitely going to cherish this one Saturday."
Bottom Line
The Florida Gators and their resilience should give the faithful hope. Despite the odds firmly stacked against them, the team can win one-more game and see their ticket punched to the postseason.
Florida's success shows the power of placing team goals over individual exploits. Modern college football dictates players seeing themselves as brands first.
Meanwhile, the 2024 Florida Gators loudly disproves that notion.