Former Gators OT Trent Brown Traded to New England Patriots

Former Florida Gators offensive lineman Trent Brown has been traded back to his former NFL team.

Two years removed from leaving the New England Patriots to sign a mega-contract with the now-Las Vegas Raiders, former Florida Gators offensive tackle Trent Brown is headed back to the place that sparked his NFL career.

Brown will be traded back to the Patriots when the 2021 NFL league year kicks off on March 17th, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Upon his return to the Patriots, Brown has agreed to restructure his contract to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, negating the two years and $29.3 million in cap hits remaining on the deal Brown signed with Las Vegas.

The Raiders and Patriots will also exchange late-round draft picks as a part of the trade.

Brown, 6-foot-6, 380 pounds, has played in just 16 games over the past two seasons with the Raiders, dealing with injuries and issues with his shape, as stated by Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock. When he's healthy and in shape, Brown has proven himself to be one of the best tackles in football, having ample experience on both sides of the line.

In New England, Brown will receive a fresh start in an environment that he knows and is comfortable with. Brown started all 16 games during the regular season of the Patriots' 2018 Super Bowl title run, playing left tackle.

Brown spent two seasons at Florida (2013-14) following a two-year stint at Georgia Military College. At UF, Brown would appear in 23 games, starting 11 games between both tackle and guard.

Following the 2014 season, Brown was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he played for three seasons before being dealt to New England in early 2018.