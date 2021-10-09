Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores kickoff.

Photo: Dan Mullen; Credit: Zach Goodall

A week removed from a major upset loss to Kentucky, the Florida Gators return home this weekend to take on SEC East foe Vanderbilt for their homecoming game.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at noon ET

Watch: SEC Network | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 78°, partly cloudy with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 138/190 [XM]

Odds: Florida is favored by 38.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 59.5.

Series history: Florida leads, 42-10-2. The Gators defeated the Commodores by a score of 38-17 in Nashville, Tenn. last season.

The rundown

Vanderbilt doesn't pose much of a threat to Florida. This is a team, under first-year head coach Clark Lea, that lost to an FCS team and was shut out by the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 62-0 earlier this year.

Although Florida can't afford to sleep on opponents (as seen by last week's result), addressing the issues apparent in the Gators' loss to Kentucky should be the primary focus of this week's game, essentially turning this contest into a get-right game for UF. The offensive line must become more disciplined after committing eight of Florida's 15 penalties against the Wildcats, Dan Mullen must find a way to expand UF's deep passing game, and the Gators' special teams units must find a way to improve.

