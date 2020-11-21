SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Zach Goodall

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

No. 6 Florida (5-1) vs. Vanderbilt (0-6)

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 81/81 [XM]

Odds: Florida is currently favored at -31.5, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 68 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 41-10-2. The Gators defeated the Commodores by a score of 56-0 when the two programs last met in 2019, in Gainesville, Fla.

Important stories

The Rundown

After stealing the crown from Georgia in the SEC East (knock on wood that it can be preserved), and following that up with a 63-point outing without first-round caliber tight end Kyle Pitts available vs. Arkansas, Florida doesn't have anything left to prove.

The four games left on UF's schedule combine for a 7-17 record, starting today with the miserable 0-6 Vanderbilt. Vandy owns a middle-of-the-pack pass defense (No. 7 in the conference), however, it has allowed big days to the likes of Ole Miss and LSU, forecasting yet another productive game for Kyle Trask to add to his Heisman résumé.

Pair that with the Commodores' No. 13 (SEC) run defense, No. 10 passing offense, and No. 12 rushing offense... this probably won't be pretty for Derek Mason's squad, to put it lightly.

In fact, given UF's all-around upper-hand here, it would be in the team's best interest to put its foot on the gas in the first half (unlike last year's matchup), let Trask cook, and get him out at halftime to prevent any injury. 

With Pitts already sidelined for an unknown amount of time, Florida's playoff hopes would likely diminish if Trask got hurt. There's no need to risk something like that against the lone winless squad in the SEC this year.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators WR Kadarius Toney the Latest Named to Senior Bowl

Five Florida Gators will head to Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl in January.

Zach Goodall

Report: Gators 2021 LB Target Xavian Sorey Sets Top 3, Commit Date

The latest update on 2021 linebacker Xavian Sorey's recruitment.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Vanderbilt: WR Kadarius Toney

Going into their annual matchup with Vanderbilt, the Florida Gators will look to continue rolling offensively through their most dynamic playmaker, Kadarius Toney.

Brandon Carroll

Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Game Predictions and Takes!

Check out the Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff game predictions and takes ahead of the Florida Gators away contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Zach Goodall

Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate Embracing New Role on Defense

While the Florida Gators defense has struggled some this season, some of its youngest stars in the making have shifted roles.

Demetrius Harvey

What We Want To See From the Florida vs. Vanderbilt

There aren't many heated matchups that could decide Florida vs. Vanderbilt. Therefore, what would we like to see from the Gators on Saturday?

michaelknauff

by

sage66

Jaguars Place Former Florida Gators CB CJ Henderson on Injured Reserve

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed former Florida Gators and rookie cornerback CJ Henderson on injured reserve.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators True Freshmen Tracker: Who's Playing and Making an Impact?

Which true freshmen have played and made an impact for the Florida Gators this year?

Zach Goodall

Teams Altering Gameplan Against Florida Gators Without Kyle Pitts

Without tight end Kyle Pitts, the Florida Gators are seeing attention spent elsewhere by its opposition.

Demetrius Harvey

Grantham: 'Doing Your Job' Vital for Florida To Stop Explosive Plays

Big gains have given the Gators troubles this season. How does defensive coordinator Todd Grantham believe those issues could be fixed?

Zach Goodall