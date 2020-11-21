Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

No. 6 Florida (5-1) vs. Vanderbilt (0-6)

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 81/81 [XM]

Odds: Florida is currently favored at -31.5, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 68 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 41-10-2. The Gators defeated the Commodores by a score of 56-0 when the two programs last met in 2019, in Gainesville, Fla.

Important stories

The Rundown

After stealing the crown from Georgia in the SEC East (knock on wood that it can be preserved), and following that up with a 63-point outing without first-round caliber tight end Kyle Pitts available vs. Arkansas, Florida doesn't have anything left to prove.

The four games left on UF's schedule combine for a 7-17 record, starting today with the miserable 0-6 Vanderbilt. Vandy owns a middle-of-the-pack pass defense (No. 7 in the conference), however, it has allowed big days to the likes of Ole Miss and LSU, forecasting yet another productive game for Kyle Trask to add to his Heisman résumé.

Pair that with the Commodores' No. 13 (SEC) run defense, No. 10 passing offense, and No. 12 rushing offense... this probably won't be pretty for Derek Mason's squad, to put it lightly.

In fact, given UF's all-around upper-hand here, it would be in the team's best interest to put its foot on the gas in the first half (unlike last year's matchup), let Trask cook, and get him out at halftime to prevent any injury.

With Pitts already sidelined for an unknown amount of time, Florida's playoff hopes would likely diminish if Trask got hurt. There's no need to risk something like that against the lone winless squad in the SEC this year.