Florida Could See Three Wide Receivers Drafted in Historically Deep Class

4.46.

Former Florida Gators wide receivers Tyrie Cleveland and Freddie Swain both posted that same 40 yard dash time at the NFL Combine on Thursday night.

Florida's offense wasn't designed for specific receivers to consistently stack the box score in 2019. The Gators threw the ball on 56.67% of plays, the 12th-highest in the nation, yet Florida's leading receiver posted only 54 receptions across 13 games. Meanwhile, a running back was the team’s third-leading receiver.

Despite these factors, Florida might have three wide receivers selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, as a part of what's being considered a historically talented wide receiver class.

Perhaps, the deepest wide receiver class the NFL Draft has ever seen.

Van Jefferson didn't get to compete in the athletic testing portion of the Combine, as doctors discovered a Jones fracture in his right foot during his physical. Though, after a stellar week at the 2020 Senior Bowl and leading Florida's wide receivers in receptions and yards over the past two years, Jefferson is comfortably a draft pick at this point - even considered a day two prospect prior to the injury. He'll have recovered from his surgery by the draft.

Cleveland and Swain, however, entered the draft process with an outside shot of hearing their names called. They had to take advantage of every opportunity they were given along the way in order to prove their worth to NFL decision makers.

And they're doing a pretty good job of it.

No, Cleveland didn't repeat his 4.38 40 time from high school. He also no longer weighs 189 lbs. - he's at 209 lbs. now while standing at nearly 6-2 1/2". A 4.46 for a receiver of his size is still really good - according to Mockdraftable, the average wide receiver at the Combine has run a 4.51 at just below 6-1 and weighing 201 1/2 lbs, since 1999 (not including 2020).

And to add to that, Cleveland posted a 39 1/2" vertical jump (seventh-highest among receivers), a 10-6 broad jump (tied for 10th), and did well in pass catching drills. Cleveland looked like a high ceiling deep-threat receiver, by athletic standards.

Cleveland began his career at Florida as the No. 3 WR in the 2016 class. He left as the least productive of the four senior wide receivers this past season, with 25 receptions for 351 yards and only one touchdown. Cleveland spent most of his significant playing time in 2019 on special teams.

After falling a bit out of favor at Florida, Cleveland needed something to go his way during the draft process. He ended up with two major opportunities, with a last-second Senior Bowl invitation and a chance at the NFL Combine. And while he wasn't a star receiver in Mobile, Cleveland was trusted across every special teams unit during Senior Bowl week.

Cleveland took advantage of his opportunities. Swain did much of the same.

Though he didn't participate in as high-profile of an event as Cleveland, playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl a week prior to the Senior Bowl, Swain found a way to stand out in St. Petersburg alongside fellow receiver Josh Hammond and punter Tommy Townsend. While Townsend got an invitation to the Combine, Hammond did not.

A strong week of practices at Tropicana Field, notably earning him praise from Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines, helped secure Swain a spot in Indianapolis. There, he was out to prove he was a better athlete than perceived.

A 4.46 at 6-0 1/4", 197 lbs. may not be as impressive as Cleveland's identical time, but it's the fastest time that Swain has run that is on record. Previously, Swain had clocked a 4.54 at The Opening in high school.

Swain also posted the sixth-best 20 yard shuttle at 4.26 seconds and seventh-best three-cone drill at 7.05 seconds. While Cleveland looked won the drills that signify a deep threat receiver, Swain looked great in the drills that test balance, bend, acceleration, and change of direction.

His success in those drills makes sense, as those skills benefitted him with Kyle Trask at quarterback last season. With the speed and agility to separate across the middle of the field, Swain was a favorite target of Trask's on slant routes and mesh concepts, which allowed to make big plays with yards after the catch.

2019 was Swain's most productive season at Florida. He hauled in 38 passes for 517 yards and seven touchdowns.

Again, the 2020 wide receiver class is insanely talented. Teams will find starters and meaningful contributors on day three. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. even thinks that 25-30 receovers will be selected across the first two days.

It was crucial for both Cleveland and Swain to put in great performances at both of their prospect bowl games and the NFL Combine in order to stand out in such a talented group of prospects at the position. They did that at their bowl games, and they did that at the Combine, standing out in a group of 55 prospects.

With their Pro Day and team meetings ahead of them, both receivers have a good bit of momentum as they prepare for April's draft.

Perhaps even enough to get three Florida receivers drafted. And in a class of receivers as deep as this one, that's pretty incredible.