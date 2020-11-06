SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Scouting Report: Florida Gators 2021 OL Commit Yousef Mugharbil

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators added a fifth offensive lineman to their 2021 recruiting class in Murphy (N.C.) right tackle Yousef Mugharbil on Friday afternoon.

Mugharbil may play on the outside currently in Murphy's run-heavy offense, but we project him to play guard at Florida at least to begin his career. A mauling run blocker who plays with plenty of power, Mugharbil is a good vertical blocker but has yet to show much as a pass protector, which implicates his outlook at tackle.

Perhaps some time with UF strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage will improve Mugharbil's athleticism as well as reshape his body into ideal form for a tackle. But for now, he's an ideal fit at guard in Florida's offense that should be expected to start leaning on the ground game after quarterback Kyle Trask moves on.

Below, you can find Mugharbil's scouting report, via Sports Illustrated All-American.

Scouting Report

Prospect: Yousef Mugharbil

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Murphy (N.C.)

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Thick hipped at 6-5. His upper body could use some reshaping, but all of the measurables are present.

Athleticism: Grunt working guard prospect. Not going to blow you away athletically, but plays with enough effort to overcome any physical shortcomings. He’s only asked to move forward in high school, which could identify the initial area for improvement on the next level.

Instincts: He thrives in the run game, though not sure if he’s asked to do much more. He’s an effort player, which is rare to see with his size. He can be a bit of a leaner, but that’s the hyper-aggression speaking in his play if anything. He’s hat then hands in the run game.

Polish: Pass pro needs quite a bit of refinement, but the run blocking capability is certainly there. He finds work well on the second level when he arrives there and seems to be aware of his athletic limitations in space.

Bottom Line: Mugharbil will need to make the transition down to guard because he’s an excellent short-area blocker. A lack of polish limits his ceiling on the outside. Perhaps if and when the foot-speed increases with a college strength and conditioning program, there’s a chance he could kick back to tackle as a front-side protector.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Land Commitment from 2021 OL Yousef Mugharbil

2021 Murphy (North Carolina) offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil has committed to the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall

Teammates Weigh In on Florida QB Kyle Trask's Heisman Race

Could Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask push for the Heisman Trophy this year? His teammates dish their thoughts.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Brenton Cox Jr.

Looking at the X-Factor that could make or break the Gators' quest to overthrow Georgia from their reign over the SEC East, former Dawg turned Gator Brenton Cox Jr.

Brandon Carroll

Florida vs. Georgia: Game Predictions and Takes!

The Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff has its game predictions and takes ahead of the Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs game on Saturday.

Zach Goodall

Gators TE Kyle Pitts Teases Return for Senior Season Over NFL

Florida Gators star tight end Kyle Pitts teases the possibility that this year’s Florida-Georgia matchup might not be his last. What does that mean?

Brandon Carroll

by

dslavin10

Know Your Enemy: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Q&A!

Check our question and answer session to prepare for Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs with Brooks Austin of Sports Illustrated's DawgsDaily.

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. Georgia: Key Matchups That Could Decide the Game

Which personnel matchups could be the deciding factor when the Florida Gators host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday?

michaelknauff

Florida Gators Coaches Offer Praise, Prayers for UGA DB Richard LeCounte

Injured in an automobile accident, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte won't suit up against Gators on Saturday.

Demetrius Harvey

Johnson on Gators Run Game, Need for Improved Red Zone Production

The Florida Gators remained determined to score on every chance they get.

Zach Goodall

Another Two Georgia Bulldogs Out vs. Florida Gators

The Georgia Bulldogs' injury report doesn't look great defensively as UGA prepares to face the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall