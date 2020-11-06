Scouting Report: Florida Gators 2021 OL Commit Yousef Mugharbil

The Florida Gators added a fifth offensive lineman to their 2021 recruiting class in Murphy (N.C.) right tackle Yousef Mugharbil on Friday afternoon.

Mugharbil may play on the outside currently in Murphy's run-heavy offense, but we project him to play guard at Florida at least to begin his career. A mauling run blocker who plays with plenty of power, Mugharbil is a good vertical blocker but has yet to show much as a pass protector, which implicates his outlook at tackle.

Perhaps some time with UF strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage will improve Mugharbil's athleticism as well as reshape his body into ideal form for a tackle. But for now, he's an ideal fit at guard in Florida's offense that should be expected to start leaning on the ground game after quarterback Kyle Trask moves on.

Below, you can find Mugharbil's scouting report, via Sports Illustrated All-American.

Scouting Report

Prospect: Yousef Mugharbil

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Murphy (N.C.)

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Thick hipped at 6-5. His upper body could use some reshaping, but all of the measurables are present.

Athleticism: Grunt working guard prospect. Not going to blow you away athletically, but plays with enough effort to overcome any physical shortcomings. He’s only asked to move forward in high school, which could identify the initial area for improvement on the next level.

Instincts: He thrives in the run game, though not sure if he’s asked to do much more. He’s an effort player, which is rare to see with his size. He can be a bit of a leaner, but that’s the hyper-aggression speaking in his play if anything. He’s hat then hands in the run game.

Polish: Pass pro needs quite a bit of refinement, but the run blocking capability is certainly there. He finds work well on the second level when he arrives there and seems to be aware of his athletic limitations in space.

Bottom Line: Mugharbil will need to make the transition down to guard because he’s an excellent short-area blocker. A lack of polish limits his ceiling on the outside. Perhaps if and when the foot-speed increases with a college strength and conditioning program, there’s a chance he could kick back to tackle as a front-side protector.