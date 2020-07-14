SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Yousef Mugharbil
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-5, 305 pounds
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Murphy (N.C.)
Schools of Interest: Georgia Tech, Florida, Arkansas, Penn State and Virginia.    Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Thick hipped at 6’5. His upper body could use some reshaping, but all of the measurables are present. 

Athleticism: Grunt working guard prospect. Not going to blow you away athletically, but plays with enough effort to overcome any physical shortcomings. He’s only asked to move forward in high school, which could identify the initial area for improvement on the next level. 

Instincts: He thrives in the run game, though not sure if he’s asked to do much more. He’s an effort player, which is rare to see with his size. He can be a bit of a leaner, but that’s the hyper-aggression speaking in his play if anything. He’s hat then hands in the run game. 

Polish: Pass pro needs quite a bit of refinement, but the run blocking capability is certainly there. He finds work well on the second level when he arrives there and seems to be aware of his athletic limitations in space. 

Bottom Line: Mugharbil will need to make the transition down to guard because he’s an excellent short-area blocker. A lack of polish limits his ceiling on the outside. Perhaps if and when the foot-speed increases with a college strength and conditioning program, there’s a chance he could kick back to tackle as a front-side protector.

