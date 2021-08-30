Gators OL Yousef Mugharbil Involved in Scooter Accident

Florida Gators freshman offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil was involved in a scooter accident in Gainesville on Monday morning, head coach Dan Mullen confirmed in a Monday afternoon press conference.

At the time, Mullen said that Murgahrbil is "okay" but had no other details about the accident to give out.

Isabella Douglas of The Alligator reports that Mugharbil's scooter collided with a semi-truck around 9:30 A.M. on Northwest 16th Street. Douglas shared that there were no life-threatening injuries related to the accident, according to Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Graham Glover.

Mugharbil, a Murphy (N.C.) native, enrolled at Florida over the summer as one of three offensive line signees in the class of 2021. Mugharbil was not listed on Florida's two-deep unofficial depth chart released on Monday morning, indicating that he was not in a position to contribute as a member of the Gators offensive line quite yet.

This story will be updated as details continue to emerge.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.