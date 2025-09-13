Florida's Keys to Stopping LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
The Florida Gators look to rebound, but to Baton Rouge could appear to be a difficult journey. However, Florida has the opportunity to regain its momentum and confidence against a bitter rival in No. 3 LSU.
Granted, everyone knows that LSU is the favorite. Yet, the Gators' defense, absent from expectorating, should play better. The reason for confidence resides in the advantages that UF apparently owns over the Bayou Bengals or, more specifically, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
Not Truly Elite
In two games, Nussmeier did not set the world on fire with tremendous play.
Nussmeier throws a good ball and possesses a strong grasp of the offense, moving the ball down the field. What you may not see is how he accomplishes that feat. Instead of taking chunk plays, he nickel-and-dimes defenses into long, fatiguing drives. For example, against Louisiana Tech, the quarterback connected on just four throws of 20 yards or more.
In the opening against Clemson, the Tigers enjoyed just two completions of more than 20 yards. Add in the fact that Nussmeier's 5.9 yards per attempt bears witness to a reticence to let the ball go. As a result, LSU wants to attack the intermediate portion of the field. The Gators shouldn't expect a vertical passing display and a cautious approach. However, that does not totally absolve Nussmeier.
Opportunity
Nussmeier will live in the underneath routes, but timing can be an issue. To the point where he will turn the ball over. He led the SEC in interceptions a year ago, and those tendencies have not subsided. Florida needs to be patient because Nussmeier will giftwrap one. The Gators need to pounce and make sure they do something with it. Already with a pick on the year, the quarterback, especially under stress, will throw the ball into traffic.
Line Woes
Replacing Will Campbell is not easy. The Tigers going with Tyree Adams is a choice. This is where Florida's edge rushers should fare well in singled-up reps. Additionally, transfers Braelin Moore and guard Josh Thompson, along with Adamas, make up the cobbled line. Florida needs to attack LSU with blitzers and pressure up the middle and around the Tigers' left side. Nussmeier will be even more liable to float the ball. Florida's strength advantage should win out in this respect.
Florida dominated at the line of scrimmage last year, and with Caleb Banks available for the first time in 2025, the Gators could find similar success.
Overview
LSU beat Clemson, which was a big win. However, that says more about Clemson's offense than anything the Tigers did. Florida can and should win this game based on Nussmeier's reluctance to throw the ball downfield. At all three levels, one player must emerge. Who will it be?